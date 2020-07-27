Saturday, July 25
Officers followed up on one alarm and two 911 calls, and prepared 10 nuisance abatement complaint letters.
12:06 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a 34-year-old woman from the intersection of North Main Street and West Sherman Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital after she passed out and fell on the sidewalk. She was cited for disorderly conduct.
12:52 a.m.: Someone from Brock’s Riverwalk Tavern and Grill in the first block of South Main Street reported an intoxicated woman was picking a fight with a friend. Officers arrived and the woman was given a ride home.
2:09 a.m.: A 28-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the first block of North Water Street West for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense. He was released to a responsible party.
3:20 a.m.: An officer stopped out with a parked vehicle that had been struck by another vehicle in a hit-and-run accident in the 600 block of East Street. An officer will follow up in the morning.
7:32 a.m.: A resident from the 200 block of South Main Street wished to have information about a child custody issue documented.
7:42 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 300 block of North Third Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:59 a.m.: A traffic cone was placed at the intersection of South Fifth and Maple streets when a sinkhole began to develop. The Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works was notified and crews would take care of the situation Monday morning.
11:10 a.m.: A woman reported that her vehicle was struck by an unknown driver while parked in the 100 block of Grant Street, resulting in a state-reportable accident.
12:21 p.m.: A 28-year-old Janesville man was arrested on a warrant through the Whitewater Police Department during a traffic stop at the intersection of Peterson Street and West Hilltop Trail. He was transported to the Fort Atkinson Police Department where he posted bond before being released.
1:15 p.m.: A resident from the 700 block of Frederick Avenue wished to have information about suspicious activity at the home documented.
1:20 p.m.: An officer checked on a man who had been napping at the ball diamond in the 500 block of Bark River Drive. He was fine and would continue on his way.
5:15 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 400 block of Foster Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
5:31 p.m.: A resident from the 500 block of Frederick Avenue wished to have information about a suspicious person documented.
5:34 p.m.: An officer was asked to stand by in the 1000 block of Heth Street for a child custody exchange.
7:17 p.m.: Information about a brother and sister arguing in the 800 block of Grove Street was determined to be a family matter, and officers were not needed.
7:45 p.m.: An officer was asked to stand by to keep the peace for a property exchange in the 300 block of Grove Street.
8:33 p.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 400 block of Ramesh Avenue.
8:59 p.m.: Someone wished to have information about a traffic complaint near Riverside and Sinnissippi drives documented.
9:21 p.m.: An officer assisted someone who went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department for information about housing.
9:36 p.m.: A 23-year-old Marshall man was arrested in the 100 block of North Main Street for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense. He was released to his parents.
10:55 p.m.: A 23-year-old Fox Lake man was warned for urinating in public in the first block of South Main Street.
