Sunday, July 26
Officers issued one traffic-related warning, followed up on five 911 calls and handled one confidential incident.
1:59 a.m.: An officer checked on a bar in the 200 block of South Main Street.
2:48 a.m.: An officer stood by with an intoxicated individual in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue to make sure that a ride for which they were waiting showed up. The ride arrived.
7:43 a.m.: A 34-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for speeding at the intersection of South Seventh Street and Janesville Avenue.
8:03 a.m.: An officer located a dog reportedly running at large near Madison Avenue and Robert Street, but the dog ran away again and was unable to be found.
8:25 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 800 block of Cherokee Lane to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:29 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on two vehicles in the 400 block of Adams Street.
5:47 p.m.: Someone reported a batting cage at Jones Park in the 400 block of South Sixth Street blowing around in the wind. An officer checked and determined that everything was OK.
6:09 p.m.: A tree branch fell and struck a truck driven by a 49-year-old Fort Atkinson man at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and South Fourth Street East. Klement Towing removed the vehicle and the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works removed the tree branch.
9:22 p.m.: Someone reported hearing a man and woman arguing near Monroe Street and Riverside Drive, but an officer was unable to locate the couple.
10:52 p.m.: A man from the 300 block of Robert Street called to speak with an officer about issues he was having and the officer provided some suggestions.
11:22 p.m.: A woman went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to speak with an officer about securing assistance for something. She was helped and given a ride home.
