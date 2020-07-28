Monday, July 27
Officers issued one traffic-related warning.
2:03 a.m.: An officer checked Jones Park in the 400 block of South Sixth Street and found everything to be fine.
3:04 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a woman from the first block of Jackson Street.
8:37 a.m.: An officer checked on a male reportedly lying on the grass by the shelter at Haumerson’s Pond in the 500 block of South Fourth Street East. He was fine and only was resting.
8:53 a.m.: Someone reported a problem with the traffic signal at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Lexington Boulevard. An officer checked and the lights appeared to be working properly. The incident and information were shared with the City of Fort Atkinson electrician.
8:54 a.m.: Someone reported a suspicious item on the Luther Elementary School property in the 200 block of Park Street and a custodial employee was contacted to remove it.
12:07 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 400 block of Converse Street and they were fine.
1:20 p.m.: An officer helped management of the motel in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue work out an agreement with customers who had been unable to pay for their room.
1:51 p.m.: A woman reported finding a loose cat in the 200 block of East Milwaukee Avenue. When an officer arrived, the cat had left the area. The officer spoke with the woman and neighbors. It was determined that the cat lived somewhere in the neighborhood and was an indoors and outdoors cat.
2:31 p.m. Someone reported observing a suspicious incident at the Kwik Trip parking lot in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue. An officer checked the address of the vehicle owner and others who were there, but nothing appeared to be out of order.
2:48 p.m.: A 53-year-old woman in the 1600 block of Doris Drive was advised of the loitering ordinance and moved along, following a complaint.
3:50 p.m.: Someone went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department in the 100 block of South Water Street West and wished to have some information documented.
4:44 p.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 100 block of Edward Street and the vehicle was removed shortly thereafter.
5:40 p.m.: Someone at Haumerson’s Pond in the 500 block of South Fourth Street East wished to have information documented.
5:41 p.m.: A nonreportable accident form was completed for an accident that occurred at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and South High Street involving a 40-year-old Fort Atkinson man and a 55-year-old Whitewater man.
6:29 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged to the 1200 block of Jefferson Street for an automatic fire alarm.
7:08 p.m.: A 40-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for accumulating unsightly debris in the 100 block of Council Street.
9:21 p.m.: A resident from the 300 block of Roosevelt Street wished to have information about a harassment incident documented.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.