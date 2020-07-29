Tuesday, July 28
Officers issued two traffic-related warnings, followed up on four 911 calls, performed 10 crime-prevention services and handled one confidential incident.
2:38 a.m.: An officer checked on a tree leaning in front of a business in the 100 block of South Main Street which did not appear to pose a traffic hazard. A message was left for the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works.
5:45 a.m.: A 44-year-old Fort Atkinson woman from the 200 block of Clarence Street was warned for barking dogs and given seven days to get three dogs licensed through the city.
8:15 a.m.: An officer spoke with a woman about debris being placed on the edge of the alley in the 400 block of Adams Street. She said she would bring it to her husband’s attention and they would get it removed.
8:52 a.m.: A resident from the first block of Talcott Avenue complained about being harassed by someone. An officer spoke with both parties involved and the information was documented.
9:27 a.m.: Someone asked that an officer check the welfare of a person lying on the ground under the playground equipment at the park in the 100 block of South Water Street West. The person was gone when an officer arrived.
10:49 a.m.: An abandoned bicycle at Stop N Go in the 300 block of Madison Avenue was taken to the Fort Atkinson Police Department where it was inventoried and placed in the police garage.
10:56 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 100 block of Clarence Street.
1:34 p.m.: A resident from the 100 block of West Milwaukee Avenue wished to have information about a scam call documented.
2:39 p.m.: A 77-year-old woman from the 900 block of South Main Street called 911 twice to complain about a parked vehicle blocking her car. She was advised of the proper use of 911, warned for misuse of 911 and given the non-emergency number for assistance. The officer spoke with the owner of the improperly parked vehicle, a 73-year-old woman, about proper parking etiquette.
2:40 p.m.: A repossession company wished to have it documented that it was removing a vehicle from the 900 block of Peterson Street.
3:04 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the first block of Lucile Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:23 p.m.: An officer came upon a disabled vehicle at the intersection of West Milwaukee Avenue and Grant Street. There was a problem with the axle and the officer followed the vehicle to the nearest auto repair shop.
6:45 p.m.: A customer at Fort Community Credit Union reported that there must be a problem with the drive-thru teller because there was no response from an employee teller. A keyholder was called and they checked on the employee who was working there. Everything was fine and the customer was helped. The keyholder will check on why there was a problem when they return to work tomorrow.
8:38 p.m.: An 81-year-old Fort Atkinson woman from the 200 block of Spry Avenue was cited for failing to comply with a nuisance abatement complaint action.
9:09 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 100 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:15 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of domestic violence, following a complaint about a disturbance at a residence in the 1200 block of Riverside Drive.
9:59 p.m.: A repossession company wished to have it documented that it was removing a vehicle from the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue.
11:57 p.m.: A resident from the 600 block of Chippewa Court wished to have information about a scam documented.
