Wednesday, July 29
Officers followed up on one 911 call, performed two crime-prevention services and prepared eight nuisance abatement complaint letters.
12:26 a.m.: An officer on patrol checked on a semi parked in the 100 block of West Milwaukee Avenue. The owner had stopped for a brief visit with someone in the area and left shortly thereafter.
3:32 a.m.: Someone reported a man with dementia who was missing from a hotel in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue. He was located shortly after the call was made, just before the officer arrived.
6:05 a.m.: A 44-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was issued a second warning for dogs barking in the 200 block of Clarence Street.
7:09 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the first block of North Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:37 a.m.: Diggers Hotline called in an emergency locate for repairs to a storm sewer at the intersection of Maple and South Fifth streets. The Fort Atkinson Water and Electrical Departments were notified.
7:44 a.m.: Someone reported a disabled vehicle in the 200 block of North Main Street, but it was gone when an officer arrived.
9:22 a.m.: A man called to complain about the way the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works employees had set up traffic cones near where they were painting some streets in the first block of Madison Avenue. An officer just had been in the area and found no issues with the way the cones were set up. The complaint was shared with the Department of Public Works staff.
10:35 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident from the 300 block of South High Street who had fallen.
11:47 a.m.: A resident thought to be suicidal was reported missing from the 200 block of South Water Street East.
11:54 a.m.: An employee from the BP gas station requested assistance in contacting a customer who had not been charged for a gas purchase because the clerk had overlooked that purchase when the customer paid for other items in the store. An officer contacted the customer who said she would take care of the fuel purchase promptly.
12:05 p.m.: An officer responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident in the drive-thru at Culver’s in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue. Minor damage to a car bumper occurred and neither driver wished to file a report. The incident was documented.
12:34 p.m.: An officer spoke with the owner of an apartment building in the 200 block of North Main Street about an old tube-type television left at the curb by a former tenant and provided information on the appropriate way to dispose of it.
12:47 p.m.: The Whitewater Police Department asked that an officer contact a resident from the 400 block of Monroe Street about a hit-and-run accident on which they were working.
12:56 p.m.: An officer was asked to check the welfare of a woman sleeping behind a building in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue. She assured the officer that she was fine and was planning to seek some help and shelter from her sister. The officer provided her with information about community resources as well.
2:43 p.m.: A woman at the parking lot in the 300 block of Washington Street reported that she could not get into her vehicle and it looked like the vehicle had been damaged, possibly from a hit-and-run scrape. When the officer arrived, it was discovered that the woman was attempting to enter a vehicle that was not hers. Her vehicle was located and she was able to enter it.
3:40 p.m.: A 42-year-old Lodi woman and a 35-year-old Fort Atkinson woman were warned for disorderly conduct when the Lodi woman asked to have the Fort Atkinson woman removed from the home in the 600 block of Jackson Street. The Fort Atkinson woman was provided with information about the eviction process.
5:46 p.m.: Someone wished to have information about a disorderly conduct incident at the first block of East Riverwalk over a month ago documented.
6:02 p.m.: Jefferson County Human Services asked that an officer check the welfare of a man in the 400 block of West Rockwell Avenue. The man was taken to Fort Memorial Hospital to meet with a caseworker from Human Services.
11:51 p.m.: Someone from the 800 block of Highland Avenue reported seeing a man who was stumbling and falling in the area. The man was located and given a ride to his home.
