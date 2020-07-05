Friday, July 3
Officers issued one traffic-related warning, and followed up on two 911 calls.
12:38 a.m.: An officer checked on a reportedly suspicious vehicle parked in the 1200 block of Janesville Avenue. The vehicle was unoccupied and no further action was warranted.
12:53 a.m.: A parking warning letter was left for a trailer parked in the first block of Wilson Avenue.
12:56 a.m.: A 45-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was arrested in the 700 block of Madison Avenue for battery, disorderly conduct and theft, following a complaint.
2:19 a.m.: A parking warning letter was left for a trailer parked in the 200 block of East Highland Avenue.
5:26 a.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a theft from a residence in the 1200 block of West Sherman Avenue.
10:15 a.m.: A 32-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of North Main Street and West Blackhawk Drive for failing to provide proof of insurance. She was warned for speeding.
11:01 a.m.: A woman from the 1000 block of Pawnee Court reported receiving a contact from her husband while he is under a “no contact” order with her. It was found that she was from out of state and she was advised to contact her local law enforcement agency about the incident.
11:47 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported an adolescent from the 500 block of Robert Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
12:19 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department Rescue Unit assisted a man from the 1200 block of Aztec Court.
1:32 p.m.: Someone reported that a boat was parked blocking the sidewalk in the 1100 block of West Cramer Street. An officer will follow up.
1:51 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1100 block of Caswell Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:54 p.m.: A 23-year-old Milton woman was cited at the intersection of West Milwaukee Avenue and Lumber Street for failing to secure a seatbelt. She was warned for failing to carry a driver’s license on person.
5:38 p.m.: An officer stood by in the 800 block of McCoy Park Road while one neighbor confronted another neighbor about some issues.
7:55 p.m.: A 35-year-old man was arrested in the 1100 block of Adrian Boulevard for domestic abuse/disorderly conduct. After being booked, he posted bond and was released.
8:42 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a woman from the 300 block of Martin Street.
9:50 p.m.: An officer was unable to substantiate a complaint of fireworks being set off in the 800 block of North Main Street.
10:27 p.m.: An officer spoke with a man from near Janette and Shirley streets who had left his dog in his vehicle. The man brought the dog into the house.
10:35 p.m.: An officer spoke with a woman in the 1500 block of Raveen Street after she called 911 to have her boyfriend removed. The male was intoxicated and was from Portage. The woman agreed to let the man sleep on her sofa for the night so that he would not be driving.
