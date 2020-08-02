Thursday, July 30
Officers issued four traffic-related warnings, followed up on two 911 calls and performed nine crime-prevention services.
12:08 a.m.: A resident reported a dog barking in a truck in the 200 block of South Third Street East. An officer spoke with the owner of the truck who was visiting someone in the area and said they would be leaving shortly.
1:53 a.m.: An officer on patrol checked an unoccupied vehicle at Rock River Park in the 1300 block of Lillian Street. The vehicle was unoccupied and locked. No one was around.
2:25 a.m.: Someone reported an alarm and a strobe light flashing at a group home in the 1300 block of Commonwealth Drive. An officer spoke with the manager who said they have been having problems with the fire alarm since the last storm and the manager reset the alarm.
7:57 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice for an unreadable license plate was issued to a driver in the 300 block of Riverside Drive.
8:01 a.m.: A 33-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 300 block of Washington Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license. He was warned for expired vehicle registration.
8:06 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
12:13 p.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 300 block of Foster Street.
1:17 p.m.: An officer spoke with a motorist who reportedly drove away from Stop N Go in the 300 block of Madison Avenue without paying for a gas purchase. The driver will call the store back and take care of the oversight.
1:39 p.m.: An 18-year-old Milwaukee man was cited at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Fifth Street for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and warned for the same and for a cracked windshield.
1:41 p.m.: A 32-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and warned for nonregistration of vehicle.
1:51 p.m.: An officer was asked to check the welfare of a resident in the 300 block of North Fourth Street, but no one was home.
2:21 p.m.: An officer on patrol stopped at a group home in the 300 block of North Main Street after hearing a lot of yelling coming from the home. A staff member and a client were arguing and they would call the manager.
3:48 p.m.: Someone reported a case of illegal dumping in the 1200 block of Talcott Street and an officer will investigate.
4:34 p.m.: The K9 officer assisted a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy at a traffic stop at the intersection of North High Street and County Highway K.
4:45 p.m.: A new group home resident in the 300 block of Rogers Street called 911 but could not articulate any emergencies. An officer checked the home and spoke with the staff who assured the officer that that they will keep a closer eye on him.
6:30 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 300 block of Jackson Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:11 p.m.: A municipal court subpoena was served to a resident in the 300 block of North High Street.
8:30 p.m.: The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office advised of information they received about a possibly intoxicated driver in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue entering the city. The vehicle had been stopped by a sheriff’s deputy before an officer arrived and the incident was left in the hands of the deputy.
11:42 p.m.: An officer spoke with a group of individuals hanging around in the parking lot in the 100 block of Mechanic Street and warned them for loitering.
11:54 p.m.: Officers were unable to locate a reportedly suspicious vehicle in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue.
