Friday, July 31
Officers issued five traffic-related warnings, followed up on two alarms and three 911 calls, performed two crime-prevention services and handled one confidential incident.
2:54 a.m.: A 19-year-old male and a 17-year-old female were warned for being in Jones Park in the 400 block of South Sixth Street after hours. The male was moved along and the female was released to her mother.
7:31 a.m.: Someone wished to have information about another driver’s driving in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue documented.
11:56 a.m.: A resident from the 1000 block of East Street wished to have information about a possible scam documented.
1:32 p.m.: A 26-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Park Street and Janesville Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license. He was warned for speeding.
1:57 p.m.: A woman reported that a 16-year-old Jefferson boy struck her vehicle with his vehicle in a parking lot in the 300 block of Washington Street, but they will handle the situation between themselves.
2:15 p.m.: An officer was unable to contact the owner of a dog that was reported barking in the 300 block of East Sherman Avenue.
3:34 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 200 block of South Water Street East to Fort Memorial Hospital.
4:35 p.m.: Someone reported a pothole in the road at the intersection of Campus Drive and Lexington Boulevard. A message was left with the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works.
4:48 p.m.: An officer checked the first block of East Riverwalk following a complaint about people lying on the ground, but no one was lying on the ground. The people there were fishing and sitting on benches.
6:23 p.m.: Information about youths throwing apples at an apartment window in the 300 block of West Rockwell Avenue was documented.
7:35 p.m.: A man from the 400 block of North Main Street asked that an officer check something out at his home. The officer determined that everything appeared to be fine.
6:55 p.m.: The Jefferson Police Department asked that an officer check the 300 block of West Blackhawk Drive for a juvenile runaway from their city, but the juvenile was not there.
7:12 p.m.: Information about a child custody situation was documented at the Fort Atkinson Police Department in the 100 block of South Water Street West.
8:06 p.m.: A woman from the first block of Lucile Street reported that a vehicle was blocking her driveway. An officer spoke with the owner of the vehicle and they removed their vehicle.
10:38 p.m.: An officer spoke with a resident in the 600 block of South Main Street about an incident that occurred earlier in the evening.
11:12 p.m.: An officer was asked to check the welfare of a woman in the 300 block of Meadow Court and they were fine. She will check her phone.
