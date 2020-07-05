Saturday, July 4
Officers issued five traffic-related warnings, followed up on two 911 calls and warned five individuals for fireworks violation.
12:40 a.m.: An officer advised a group of individuals in the parking lot at Erick Street and West Rockwell Avenue to stop setting off fireworks.
12:56 a.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a woman in the 600 block of West Blackhawk Drive and she was fine.
1:06 a.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a male in the 1000 block of Monroe Street. Jefferson County Human Services was called and the man agreed to voluntarily check himself into a hospital.
1:41 a.m.: Someone reported that a vehicle in the McDonald’s drive-thru in the 200 block of North Main Street did not have any headlights. The caller called back to report that the vehicle exited the drive-thru southbound on North Main Street and the headlights were on, but there were no taillights. The vehicle was unable to be located.
2:29 a.m.: An officer picked up an intoxicated man in the 100 block of South Third Street East and provided him with a ride home.
3:15 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 300 block of Martin Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
5:21 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 300 block of Merchants Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
5:33 a.m.: An officer on patrol checked on a suspicious vehicle in the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue and moved the driver along.
5:50 a.m.: Owners of vehicles that were parked in the parking lot in the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue were contacted and advised to move them for the farmers market.
9:21 a.m.: A 41-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 300 block of Madison Avenue for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license, second offense, and failing to secure a seatbelt. She was warned for failing to provide proof of insurance and violation of license restriction.
10:08 a.m.: A 37-year-old Colorado woman was cited in the 1500 block of Commonwealth Drive for failing to secure a seatbelt. She was warned for defective brake light and violation of instructional permit.
10:22 a.m.: A 36-year-old Madison man was cited for speeding in the 1300 block of Whitewater Avenue.
12:42 p.m.: The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office transferred a caller who reported a traffic complaint at the intersection of West Sherman Avenue and Washington Street. An officer located a similar vehicle, but the occupants denied being involved in any incident. The sheriff’s office was advised of the outcome.
1:16 p.m.: A 40-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 300 block of Whitewater Avenue for failing to secure a seatbelt and unauthorized display of vehicle registration. She was issued a 15-day correction notice for nonregistration of vehicle, driving without insurance and failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of address change.
1:41 a.m.: The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office transferred a caller who wished to have someone stay on the line with him until he got to work, following a road rage incident on State Highway 26 outside of Fort Atkinson that he believed was politically motivated. After he made it to work, he wished no further assistance or action.
1:53 a.m.: A 58-year-old Butternut man was cited for speeding at the intersection of South Third Street West and Grove Street, and issued a 15-day correction notice for cracked windshield.
3:24 p.m.: An officer checked a report of a large muffler in the road on the Robert Street bridge and found that it already had been moved.
3:50 p.m.: A Jefferson County District Attorney’s report will be completed for a 42-year-old woman from the first block of East Sherman Avenue for possible charges related to disorderly conduct and battery.
4:13 p.m.: The owner of an apartment complex on Talcott Street spoke with an officer about questions related to responsibilities of landlords to tenants in certain circumstances.
4:56 p.m.: An officer spoke with a small group of persons who reportedly were hanging around in the underground garage in the first block of South Water Street East. They actually were fishing but agreed to move along.
8:14 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a reported burglary in the 400 block of Clarence Street.
9:10 p.m.: A resident from the 1200 block of Gerald Court ran into their apartment and locked the door, refusing to open the door when officers knocked, following a complaint that the person had been shooting off fireworks in the area.
9:50 p.m.: A resident from the 800 block of West Sherman Avenue reported that a neighbor in the area was shooting off fireworks. Officers were unable to confirm any large fireworks displays in the area; however, fireworks were being set off all over town.
10:13 p.m.: An officer spoke with a 24-year-old man in the 700 block of North Main Street following a complaint that he had been setting off mortars. The man admitted to setting them off a couple of hours ago, but not recently.
11:09 p.m.: An officer was unable to isolate the location of any fireworks being set off near the 700 block of Robert Street.
11:17 p.m.: An officer spoke with a group of employees at Taco Bell in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue following a complaint that they were shooting off fireworks from the parking lot and the roof of the building. They were done for the night.
