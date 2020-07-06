Sunday, July 5
Officers followed up on two 911 calls.
12:04 a.m.: An officer followed up on a noise complaint for loud music in the 500 block of Highland Avenue and found a group of friends chatting over a firepit. They were advised to keep their conversations quieter.
1:05 a.m.: A woman from the 1200 block of Talcott Avenue dialed 911 thinking that someone was breaking into her house, but it turned out to be a neighbor coming over to visit.
1:12 a.m.: A 17-year-old Fort Atkinson male was warned at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and James Place for operating a vehicle without required lamps at night, failing to provide proof of insurance and curfew violation. A 17-year-old female passenger also was warned for curfew violation.
1:51 a.m.: A 33-year-old Fort Atkinson man in the 900 block of South Main Street was issued a municipal citation for disorderly conduct when officers twice were called to his residence following complaints that he was intoxicated and yelling.
2:41 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:14 a.m.: Officers were unable to locate anyone in the 300 block of Grant Street when someone reported seeing individuals looking through vehicles in the area.
3:25 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported someone from the 300 block of Washington Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:54 a.m.: A 25-year-old Cambridge man was cited at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Nelson Street for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license. He was warned for speeding, failing to provide proof of insurance and failing to carry driver’s license on person.
9:42 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice for nonregistration of vehicle was issued to a driver at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Nelson Street.
9:42 a.m.: No action was taken at a traffic stop in the 1200 block of Talcott Street.
9:49 a.m.: A 52-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for failing to secure a seatbelt at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Adams Street.
9:51 a.m.: A 45-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for failing to secure a seatbelt at the intersection of West Hilltop Trail and Talcott Avenue.
10:27 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver at the Main Street bridge for driving without insurance and failing to display current vehicle registration. The driver was warned for excessive window tint, failing to carry driver’s license on person and failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of address change.
10:53 a.m.: A 51-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of State Highway 26 ad U.S. Highway 12 for nonregistration of vehicle and warned for driving without insurance.
10:53 a.m.: A 29-year-old Whitewater man was cited for failing to secure a seatbelt at the intersection of North Fourth and Clarence streets. He was warned for failing to apply for a Wisconsin driver’s license.
11 a.m.: Officers assisted Fort Memorial Hospital staff with a combative patient.
1:57 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 200 block of South Water Street East to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:35 p.m.: A small grill found smoldering near Grant Street and South Third Street West was found smoldering. The embers were extinguished.
4:27 p.m.: Someone who went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department requesting a voucher was unable to be helped.
4:36 p.m.: No action was taken at a traffic stop at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Monroe Street.
6:01 p.m.: Two people were warned for a disturbance in the 700 block of Jackson Street.
6:47 p.m.: A request for extra patrol in the 700 block of West Blackhawk Drive for a speeding motorist was placed on the briefing board.
7:51 p.m.: An officer spoke with a man sleeping in his vehicle in the municipal parking lot in the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue. He was warned for loitering and violating the 48-hour parking limit, and was moved along.
8:08 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department Rescue Unit was paged to the 300 block of Park Street for a list assist.
9:11 p.m.: An officer assisted a father with a child custody issue in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue.
10:08 p.m.: Someone reported a cat that looked like it had been run over by a vehicle in the 700 block of Madison Avenue. An officer removed the cat from the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.