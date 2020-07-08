Monday, July 6
Officers issued one traffic-related warning, assisted one individual with keys locked in car, followed up on one 911 call and performed one crime prevention service.
12:37 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 800 block of Monroe Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
2:04 a.m.: A woman from the 400 block of Highland Avenue reported items missing from her home. She signed a no consent form.
2:11 a.m.: An officer made a traffic stop at the intersection of Endl Boulevard and West Hilltop Trail that resulted in a need for further investigation.
4:15 a.m.: A woman from the 700 block of Reena Avenue called the Fort Atkinson Police Department asking for assistance as she was confused. Staff from the Reena Avenue location was called. They checked on her and she appeared to be fine.
6:57 a.m.: A woman from the 400 block of Raintree Drive reported that someone had entered her vehicle, garage and residence. Nothing appeared to be missing and she signed a no consent form for burglary.
7:45 a.m.: An employee from Holiday Inn Express & Suites in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue reported that a 17-year-old male from Madison who was not a registered guest was hanging around the building. He was arrested and after being booked, and transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
7:55 a.m.: A woman from the 1400 block of Endl Boulevard reported a theft from her unlocked vehicle during the night. She will stop by the Fort Atkinson Police Department to complete a report later in the day.
10:17 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 200 block of Edward Street.
10:47 a.m.: A woman was warned for causing a disturbance in Walgreen’s in the 300 block of North Main Street. Brown Cab was called and returned the woman back to her home.
11 a.m.: The regular monthly fleet watch test was completed successfully.
12:18 p.m.: Quarantine papers were started for a resident from the 500 block of Wilcox Street when bitten by a dog. The owner of the dog was required to return the quarantine paperwork, along with getting a license for the dog, within the 10-day period.
12:24 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 500 block of Memorial Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
12:57 p.m.: A resident from the 400 block of Raintree Drive spoke with an officer about a suspicious individual in the area and a theft.
1:18 p.m.: The owner of property in the 500 block of Fox Hill Road asked that an officer check on a woman sleeping in a vehicle on the property. She denied sleeping in her vehicle on the property. She was advised that the property owner has asked that she and her vehicle be removed if she is found sleeping on the property in her car.
1:28 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department responded to a non-emergent carbon monoxide incident in the 600 block of Talcott Avenue and wrote a report.
2:23 p.m.: A vehicle was gone from the 900 block of South Main Street when an officer was asked to check on it because a dog had been left inside it.
3:15 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 1000 block of East Street and the person was fine.
3:20 p.m.: Someone reported seeing a suspicious individual in the 1500 block of Montclair Place who appeared to be disoriented. The person was reunited with a friend and everyone was fine.
3:42 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department Rescue Unit transported a resident from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
6:26 p.m.: Information about a property dispute between individuals in the first block of North Main Street was documented.
7:15 p.m.: Someone from Pick ‘n Save in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue reported a suspicious vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was found to have a warrant through the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office and he was arrested. He also was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license.
7:31 p.m.: A 16-year-old Fort Atkinson boy was warned for disorderly conduct in the 400 block of Mechanic Street, following a complaint about a disturbance.
8:46 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:09 p.m.: A request for extra patrol in the 1200 block of Navaho Court was placed on the briefing board.
10:36 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate and confirm a complaint of someone shooting fireworks in the 200 block of Barrie Street.
10:41 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate and confirm a complaint of someone shooting fireworks in the 300 block of Riverside Drive.
10:47 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident from the 600 block of Washington Street.
10:54 p.m.: A resident from the 1300 block of Endl Boulevard reported a suspicious vehicle being driven around the area, but officers were unable to locate the vehicle.
11:21 p.m.: An officer checked on two suspicious vehicles in the 1600 block of Endl Boulevard. The occupants were warned for curfew violation and moved along.
11:54 p.m.: Someone from Fort Memorial Hospital reported suspicious vehicles in the parking lot. The occupants were waiting for a family member to be released.
