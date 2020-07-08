Tuesday, July 7
Officers followed up on two 911 calls, prepared four nuisance abatement complaint letters for vehicles and long grass, and handled one confidential incident.
1:48 a.m.: An officer on patrol checked on a suspicious vehicle in the 1200 block of Talcott Street and everything was fine.
3:02 a.m.: An officer was unable to locate anyone near East Sherman Avenue and Clarence Street following a complaint about a suspicious person/activity.
3:29 a.m.: An officer assisted another law enforcement agency with a case involving someone from the 1500 block of Rangita Street.
4:28 a.m.: An officer confronted a group of juvenile girls in the 600 block of South Main Street. They were taken to the Fort Atkinson Police Department, warned for curfew and one of the girls was cited for obstructing. Their parents were called to pick them up.
8:22 a.m.: Someone reported a vehicle in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue with dogs left in it. The car was not idling and the windows were cracked only slightly. An officer located the owner of the vehicle in the restaurant and she stated she had been there only for a short time which was confirmed by an employee. The dog owner left with the officer who checked the dogs and found that they were panting, but appeared to be fine.
9:44 a.m.: A man from the 200 block of South Main Street wished to have information about an argument with his girlfriend documented.
11:43 a.m.: An officer secured an open door to a home in the 1000 block of Janette Street.
12:38 p.m.: A man from the 200 block of South Third Street East wished to have it documented that there were fraudulent charges on his credit card, but he was not out any money.
1:51 p.m.: A woman from the 300 block of Grove Street wished to have information about issues she was having with her estranged husband and his new girlfriend documented.
2:58 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of someone in the 200 block of Grant Street.
3:58 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice for improper vehicle registration was issued to a driver at the intersection of South Main Street and South Fourth Street East.
4:33 p.m.: An intoxicated man, found at Haumerson’s Pond in the 500 block of South Fourth Street East, was given a ride home.
6:35 p.m.: A resident from near Whitewater Avenue and McComb Street reported that the road was flooded due to the downpour of rain. An officer determined that the situation should resolve itself.
7:59 p.m.: An officer spoke with a family in the 200 block of East Milwaukee Avenue following a complaint that their young child was left outside with no supervision. Everything was fine.
9:33 p.m.: Officers responded to a complaint of a disturbance in the 200 block of South Main Street. The individuals were involved in a verbal argument only and were separated for the night.
10:23 p.m.: A woman from the 1200 block of Talcott Street requested to speak with an officer about issues she was having with her grandson. She was provided options available to her.
10:58 p.m.: An officer removed a branch from the 1100 block of Janesville Avenue.
11:20 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
