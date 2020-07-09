Wednesday, July 8
12:06 a.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a person in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue. The person was transported to Fort Memorial Hospital and Jefferson County Human Services was called.
12:58 a.m.: An officer on patrol checked on a suspicious vehicle at Rock River Park in the 1300 block of Lillian Street. Two individuals were warned for being in the park after hours and moved along.
7:10 a.m.: Officers were unable to locate a motorist reportedly driving recklessly in the 500 block of Clarence Street.
8:28 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:49 a.m.: A woman from the 300 block of Highland Avenue signed a no consent form for a garage door opener stolen from her vehicle Monday morning.
9:47 a.m.: A resident from the 1500 block of Summit Drive signed a no consent form for items stolen from behind the building.
11:06 a.m.: Someone reported that a young child was left unsupervised in the 200 block of East Milwaukee Avenue. An officer spoke with the parent and other individuals who were present. A report will be forwarded to Jefferson County Human Services for review.
11:25 a.m.: Someone from the 300 block of South High Street reported a suspicious vehicle parked on the street since early in the morning. No one was in the vehicle, there were no wants on the vehicle by any other law enforcement agencies and the vehicle was parked legally. No further action was taken.
12:13 p.m.: An officer stood by at Fort Memorial Hospital for a patient being prepared for an emergency detention and waiting for a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy for a transport.
12:14 p.m.: Someone reported that an unwanted individual was in the 700 block of North Main Street.
12:43 p.m.: A resident in the 300 block of Robert Street was provided information about when to put out items for bulk pickup and was advised to remove the items from their curb until the following week when bulk pickup for their area was scheduled.
1:15 p.m.: A resident from the 500 block of Wilcox Street reported a suspicious vehicle in front of their house. The car left before an officer arrived.
1:16 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a semi that reportedly had no tail lights when observed in the 1100 block of Whitewater Avenue.
1:30 p.m.: A resident from the 1100 block of Miller Lane reported that bonds were missing from their home.
1:34 p.m.: A woman from the 1200 block of Talcott Street was advised to speak with her caseworker about issues she was continuing to have with her grandson.
3:28 p.m.: Information from a resident from the 900 block of North Main Street about a social media harassment incident was documented.
3:45 p.m.: An abandoned bicycle in the 400 block of Ramesh Avenue was taken to the Fort Atkinson Police Department where it was inventoried and placed in the police garage.
5:02 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 23-year-old Fort Atkinson woman in the 300 block of North High Street for failing to provide proof of insurance and nonregistration of vehicle.
8:20 p.m.: A citation for driving a vehicle without insurance is pending for a 37-year-old Fort Atkinson man who also was warned for violation of a traffic control-signal at the intersection of Elm Street and Whitewater Avenue.
8:28 p.m.: An officer spoke with the owner of a vehicle following a complaint about the way it was parked at the intersection of Monroe and West Cramer streets. The owner advised they would move the vehicle.
8:29 p.m.: A 29-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 100 block of South Main Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license. She was warned for violation of a red traffic-control signal.
8:30 p.m.: A 36-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 400 block of Converse Street for unsafe backing and driving without insurance after he backed into another parked vehicle, resulting in a state-reportable accident.
