Thursday, July 9
Officers issued three traffic-related warnings, followed up on one burglar alarm and two 911 calls, performed four crime-prevention services and prepared six nuisance abatement complaint letters.
2:03 a.m.: A 19-year-old Whitewater man was cited in the 200 block of South Main Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and nonregistration of vehicle. He was warned for bald tires and failing to provide proof of insurance. His passenger was warned for curfew violation.
12:58 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a vehicle following a report that its driver performed a U-turn at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Robert Street, almost causing an accident. A description of the vehicle was given but only a partial plate number could be provided.
2:35 p.m.: A couple of individuals were warned for trespassing in the 200 block of South Water Street East.
2:47 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a harassment incident from a resident from the 100 block of Spry Avenue.
3:40 p.m.: An officer was flagged down at the intersection of West Blackhawk Drive and Miller Lane with no need for any followup.
3:44 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a stolen vehicle from the 1200 block of Talcott Street.
5 p.m.: An officer spoke with individuals involved in a harassment complaint in the 500 block of South Main Street.
5:57 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1700 block of Montclair Place to Fort Memorial Hospital.
6:02 p.m.: An officer spoke with a man who reportedly was exposing himself in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue.
6:51 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department requested non-emergent assistance from an officer for a tree that had fallen on a home in the 400 block of South Fourth Street East.
7:01 p.m.: A staff member from Fort Memorial Hospital requested help with an intoxicated woman who wanted to drive her mother home. An officer assisted with finding a safer, alternative transportation option.
7:08 p.m.: A disabled vehicle in the first block of Madison Avenue was gone when an officer arrived.
7:20 p.m.: A large tree branch in the roadway in the 300 block of Zida Street was moved and the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works was notified.
7:22 p.m.: Traffic cones were put out for large tree branches in the intersection of North Fourth and Edward streets, and the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works was notified.
7:31 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was notified of a downed wire and the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works was notified of a downed tree at the intersection of Washington and Hickory streets.
7:55 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works responded to a report of a large tree branch in the road at the intersection of Maple and Park streets.
8:13 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works responded to a report of a large tree branch in the road in the 1200 block of Orchard Lane.
8:29 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works responded to a report of a large tree branch in the road in the 1300 block of Adrian Boulevard.
8:31 p.m.: A suspicious vehicle reported in the 500 block of Adams Street was gone when an officer arrived.
9:21 p.m.: Someone spoke with an officer about the welfare of an individual in the 200 block of South Water Street East and the officer provided information on programs available in the area.
6:45 p.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 300 block of West Milwaukee Avenue.
9:54 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:34 p.m.: An officer removed a large branch from the road at the intersection of Craig and East streets.
