Monday, June 1
Officers issued one traffic-related warning, followed up on three 911 calls and performed one community policing event.
7:54 a.m.: A traffic survey was conducted in the 1400 block of Lakeview Drive.
9:38 a.m.: A woman spoke with an officer about how to retrieve her property from a former residence in the 500 block of South High Street. She will call for an officer to keep the peace when she picks up her belongings tomorrow.
10:33 a.m.: An officer assisted a construction crew with getting cars removed from the first block of West Sherman Avenue.
10:50 a.m.: A resident from the 1000 block of East Street wished to have information documented about a suspicious activity.
10:54 a.m.: A resident from the 1000 block of South Main Street wished to have information about issues with a neighbor documented.
11:34 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 400 block of Washington Street.
12:14 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of South Fourth Street West to Fort Memorial Hospital.
12:26 p.m.: The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources was notified after someone reported an injured goose in the 700 block of South Main Street.
1:14 p.m.: An officer was asked to check the welfare of a dog in the 500 block of Robert Street and the dog was fine.
1:16 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the first block of Jackson Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
2:30 p.m.: An officer checked on a dog reportedly whining near East and McComb streets, but found nothing requiring police attention.
3:14 p.m.: A resident from the 1100 block of Talcott Street signed a no consent form for a stolen check.
3:15 p.m.: An officer checked on a person reportedly wandering around the 1000 block of Monroe Street and looking confused. The person was given a ride home.
3:43 p.m.: The Jefferson Police Department asked that officers check the 1100 block of North High Street for a person whom they were looking, but officers were unable to contact the person. The Jefferson Police Department was advised.
3:45 p.m.: An officer followed up on a parking complaint in the first block of Wilson Avenue, but found no reason to take any action.
4:16 p.m.: The Whitewater Police Department asked that an officer stand by in the 1200 block of Talcott Street while a Whitewater officer spoke with a resident there. An officer stood by without incident.
5:58 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 200 block of South Water Street East at the request of Jefferson County Human Services and reported back to that department.
6:33 p.m.: Someone reported seeing another person loading windows into a vehicle from a construction site in the 500 block of Commander Court. An officer confirmed that the contactor had arranged for this person to remove the windows.
6:57 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 300 block of Maple Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:48 p.m.: A driver reported very minor scratches to their vehicle after they were involved in an accident involving another vehicle in the parking lot in the 1000 block of Monroe Street. Neither driver was claiming any damage.
11:03 p.m.: An officer was unable to confirm a report of loud music from a woman from the 1100 block of West Blackhawk Drive. All was quiet when an officer arrived.
