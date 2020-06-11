Wednesday, June 10
Officers followed up on two 911 calls.
12:17 a.m.: A resident from the 200 block of West Milwaukee Avenue asked that an officer reach another person for them and ask the other person to contact them. The request was fulfilled.
12:11 a.m.: The Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works was called to remove a downed tree from the first block of Edward Street.
12:22 a.m.: The Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works was notified of another downed tree in the 200 block of Lucile Street.
12:26 a.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a woman in the 500 block of Robert Street who was fine. The staff agreed to keep an eye on her for the night.
12:43 a.m.: An officer removed a downed tree branch from the first block of South Fifth Street.
12:56 a.m.: An officer removed a downed tree branch from the 200 block of South Fourth Street West.
12:57 a.m.: An officer removed a downed tree branch from the 200 block of Hickory Street.
2 a.m.: An officer on patrol checked on a vehicle with its flashers on in the 1100 block of West Blackhawk Drive. The officer spoke with the employee who was doing network testing in the area.
2:29 a.m.: An officer removed a downed tree branch from the intersection of Florence Street and Memorial Drive.
2:50 a.m.: We Energies was called about a tree branch hanging on wires in the 400 block of Clarence Street.
5:06 a.m.: A burglar alarm was activated at a business in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue. An officer spoke with a delivery person who was able to contact the owner. The alarm was shut off and the business was secured.
5:20 a.m.: A 29-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 200 block of Merchants Avenue for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license. The man parked his vehicle and will get a valid driver to remove it.
7:16 a.m.: A Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works employee cleaned a stop sign that had been defaced at the intersection of West Blackhawk Drive and West Cramer Street.
7:32 a.m.: An officer attempting to remove a large tree branch in the first block of Lucile Street was greeted by a Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works truck driving by which stopped to lift the officer’s load.
9:17 a.m.: A 77-year-old Fort Atkinson man reported striking a parked vehicle with his vehicle in the first block of South Third Street East. No citations were issued and a nonreportable accident form was completed.
10:20 a.m.: Information about suspicious activity in the 800 block of Grove Street was documented.
10:25 a.m.: An abandoned bicycle from the intersection of Shah Avenue and Raveen Street was taken to the Fort Atkinson Police Department where it was inventoried and placed in the police garage.
11:16 a.m.: Quarantine papers were started for a resident from the 1100 block of Grant Street after they were bitten by a dog.
12:27 p.m.: A resident dropped off old ammunition at the Fort Atkinson Police Department for proper disposal.
1:51 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the first block of Lucile Street and the person was fine.
3:18 p.m.: An officer was unable to confirm a report of a water valve that had popped out during the rainstorm in the 1400 block of South Main Street.
3:26 p.m.: An officer stood by without incident for the Jefferson County Drug Task Force in the 200 block of East Cramer Street.
5:02 p.m.: A driver’s vehicle was struck by a tree branch that had fallen on it in the 400 block of Foster Street. A nonreportable accident form was completed.
5:16 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a dog reportedly running at large in the 500 block of Bark River Drive.
5:45 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 500 block of Memorial Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
6:59 p.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle at the intersection of North High and Wilcox streets.
7:29 p.m.: A no-consent form was signed by a person from the 500 block of East Milwaukee Avenue who reported an identity theft.
11:35 p.m.: Someone reported a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of East Blackhawk Drive. An officer checked and found an employee doing tower testing in the area.
