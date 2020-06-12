Thursday, June 11
Officers followed up on two alarms and two 911 calls, prepared one nuisance abatement complaint letter and handled two confidential incidents.
1:32 a.m.: An officer was requested to assist another police officer at Fort Memorial Hospital.
2:08 a.m.: An officer spoke with a resident in the 500 block of Whitewater Avenue following a complaint from a neighbor about noise, and jumping and running in the area. It was quiet when the officer arrived, but they were advised to keep the noise down.
7:59 a.m.: Officers, Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service and Fort Atkinson Fire Department Rescue Unit were paged to the 1000 block of South Main Street to find that the person was deceased.
10:25 a.m.: A request for extra patrol in the 1100 block of North Main Street was placed on the briefing board.
10:43 a.m.: A homeless man went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department looking for assistance and he was provided with information about local resources.
12:59 p.m.: A woman from the 900 block of Peterson Street alerted the Fort Atkinson Police Department that her soon-to-be ex-husband was driving without a valid driver’s license.
1:09 p.m.: An officer watched an entrance to the city at East Sherman Avenue following a call from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office about a driving complaint for a vehicle heading toward Fort Atkinson on State Highway 106. The vehicle did not appear.
1:14 p.m.: An officer was unable to confirm a report of two intoxicated individuals hanging around the first block of South Water Street East.
1:17 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Water Department was advised of a water main break at the intersection of Memorial Drive and East Sherman Avenue.
2:32 p.m.: Someone from the 500 block of Nelson Street reported a theft.
2:43 p.m.: Jefferson County Human Services requested assistance in contacting a resident in the 300 block of Rogers Street, but no contact was able to be made.
3:11 p.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 100 block of Council Street.
3:20 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 700 block of Reena Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:40 p.m.: A resident from near North High and Wilcox streets reported hearing a loud bang followed by a loss of power. An officer checked the area but could not find evidence of blown transformers.
3:47 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a dead crow reportedly on the walking trail near Jones Avenue and South Seventh Street.
4 p.m.: Information about a landlord/tenant issue in the 1200 block of Gerald Court was documented.
7:17 p.m.: An officer was unable to confirm a report of a problem with animals in the 500 block of Robert Street.
10:25 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1400 block of Stacy Lane to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:21 p.m.: An officer spoke with the owner of a vehicle on which the horn was stuck in the “on” position. The horn was turned off.
