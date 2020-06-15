Friday, June 12
Officers issued one traffic-related warning and followed up on one 911 call.
1:47 a.m.: A woman from the 1000 block of Pawnee Court spoke with an officer about issues she was having with her ex-husband. The officer spoke with the ex-husband and advised him to leave her alone.
3:16 a.m.: Fold-down stop signs on the lights at the intersection of North Main Street and Sherman Avenue had been unfolded and an officer refolded them.
7:26 a.m.: An officer noticed a stop sign at the intersection of Shah Avenue and Commonwealth Drive that had been defaced. The Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works was notified and will clean the sign.
8:47 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 400 block of Ramesh Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:14 a.m.: An officer spoke with neighbors in the 1100 block of Erick Street and advised them to avoid each other, following a complaint about an issue that was bothering one of them.
11:14 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice for expired vehicle registration was issued to a 28-year-old Jefferson woman at the intersection of East Sherman Avenue and Wilcox Street.
11:45 a.m.: Information about suspicious activity at Purdy Elementary School in the 700 block of South Main Street was documented.
11:48 a.m.: No citations were issued when a vehicle driven by a 37-year-old Madison man backed into a parked bicycle owned by a 39-year-old Fort Atkinson woman in the parking lot in the 200 block of North Main Street. A nonreportable accident form was completed.
12:44 p.m.: A resident from the 1200 block of Adrian Boulevard reported that they had captured a dog that had been running at large. An officer picked up the animal and identified the owner through checking the dog’s license. The officer returned the dog to the owners along with a warning regarding the animal control ordinance.
1:10 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 39-year-old Johnson Creek woman at the intersection of North High and Wilcox streets for no front plate. She additionally was warned for speeding.
1:35 p.m.: A 26-year-old Whitewater man was cited for speeding at the intersection of West Milwaukee Avenue and Robert Street and issued a 15-day correction notice for driving without insurance.
2:23 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 100 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
2:46 p.m.: A resident from the 1000 block of West Blackhawk Drive reported motorists speeding in the area on a daily basis. An officer sat in the area for a while but did not witness any speeding vehicles.
3:29 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a dog reportedly running at large in the 600 block of McMillen Street.
7:03 p.m.: A 56-year-old Fort Atkinson woman in the 300 block of Rogers Street was warned for harassment following a complaint.
7:26 p.m.: A resident went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to have information about a child custody issue documented.
10:34 p.m.: A 22-year-old Jefferson man was cited at the intersection of East Hilltop Trail and Whitewater Avenue for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license. The owner of the vehicle was warned for no tail lights and no license plates.
10:37 p.m.: Someone from the first block of Lucille Street reported an incident of harassment and an officer wrote a report.
10:46 p.m.: An officer was unable to confirm several reports of fireworks in the 600 block of Washington Street.
11:16 p.m.: A 43-year-old Palmyra man was warned at the Main Street bridge for red-light violation and failing to provide proof of insurance.
