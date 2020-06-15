Saturday, June 13
Officers issued one traffic-related warning, followed up on three 911 calls and prepared one nuisance abatement complaint letter.
1:11 a.m.: Officers sat near East Milwaukee Avenue and South Main Street following a complaint of a suspicious vehicle circling the downtown area, but they were unable to find anything.
4:33 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 500 block of Nadig Court to Fort Memorial Hospital.
6:35 a.m.: An officer checked on a person sleeping in his vehicle in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue and he was fine. He was ready to drive home.
7:56 a.m.: A resident from the 900 block of Whitewater Avenue reported that a tree in his yard was struck by a vehicle during the night. There was no evidence of the type of vehicle that it might have been and the Department of Public Works was asked to check the tree on Monday.
8:27 a.m.: An officer checked on a vehicle with an open door in the 600 block of South High Street. The registered owner of the vehicle was contacted and reported that it just was an oversight.
10:38 a.m.: Officers went to Lake Mills to help with the demonstration that was occurring there.
11:31 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 300 block of Maple Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
12:33 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 500 block of Nelson Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:35 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:41 p.m.: A man and woman went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to report that there was a man with a sign asking for help at the corner of the parking lot of Walgreen’s at North Main and North Third streets. An officer spoke with the store manager who was OK with the man being there as long as he did not bother any customers.
4:51 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a vehicle that reportedly had been driven all over the road while traveling southbound on the Robert Street bridge. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the information and shared it with their area squad cars.
5:19 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a man from the 900 block of South Main Street.
7:02 p.m.: Someone at Kwik Trip in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue reported a suspicious person in the bathroom. The person left before the officer arrived and the officer was unable to locate the vehicle.
8:05 p.m.: A property owner reported that a tenant moved out of their property, taking items they should not have taken. The incident is pending.
8:58 p.m.: A group of 15 high school students who were playing fugitive games were advised to stop playing when they started ringing doorbells, setting off bottle rockets and running around neighborhoods.
9:13 p.m.: A 30-year-old man near Jackson Street and Frederick Avenue was warned for noise, following a complaint from a neighbor.
9:31 p.m.: A resident went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to have information about something documented.
9:43 p.m.: A 46-year-old man was warned for fireworks violation at the intersection of North Main and West Cramer streets, following a complaint.
9:55 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate any signs of fireworks reportedly being released in the 600 block of North Main Street.
10:03 p.m.: Officers were unable to locate a reportedly disorderly man at the Main Street bridge.
11:21 p.m.: An officer spoke with juveniles who reportedly were throwing apples at a building in the 200 block of North Main Street. They denied throwing any apples, and there was no damage and no evidence that they had been doing anything.
