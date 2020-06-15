Sunday, June 14
Officers followed up on one alarm.
1:56 a.m.: Officers checked on a report of a man who was passed out on the sidewalk in the 100 block of Main Street. He was intoxicated, but was able to answer questions and walk. He was escorted home.
2:33 a.m.: Officers checked on two suspicious individuals in the first block of North Water Street West. They had returned to the area to pick up the fishing equipment they left earlier in the day.
4:06 a.m.: A man and woman on Elm Street were warned for disorderly conduct following a complaint.
6:06 a.m.: Officers checked on a report of a person passed out in the hallway of a building in the 200 block of South Main Street, but were unable to locate anyone.
10:23 a.m.: A 56-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was given a written warning at the intersection of Robert Street and West Sherman Avenue for failing to yield right of way to a pedestrian in a crosswalk. She verbally was warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.
10:37 a.m.: A woman from the 600 block of North Fourth Street reported that she had cleaned up broken glass from the street in front of her house, and asked that an officer check to make sure it was clean enough for pedestrians and bicyclists to navigate. An officer checked and found everything to be fine.
11:11 a.m.: A 34-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Lexington Boulevard and Madison Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license, issued a 15-day correction notice for driving without insurance and warned for violation of child safety restraint rules.
12:12 p.m.: An officer helped a toddler in the 400 block of North High Street whose foot had gotten stuck in an elliptical machine. No emergency medical services were warranted.
3:18 p.m.: A 29-year-old Fort Atkinson man was warned for disorderly conduct following an incident near Ralph and North High streets.
3:56 p.m.: A request for extra patrol near Ralph and North High streets was placed on the briefing board.
4:36 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a man from the 900 block of South Main Street.
4:37 p.m.: Someone reported a broken window on a vehicle parked in the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue. It did not appear to be an act of vandalism or criminal damage to property since the glass was broken outwardly and looked more like a factory defect.
4:39 p.m.: An officer spoke with a juvenile on Riverside Drive when a parent reported that their son was causing problems. The issue was resolved.
5:19 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a man from the 900 block of South Main Street.
7:29 p.m.: We Energies was contacted about a low-hanging wire at the southeast corner of the Robert Street bridge above the sidewalk leading to the riverwalk.
10:02 p.m.: An officer spoke with an intoxicated 34-year-old man who was coming out of the compost site in the 500 block of Bark River Drive and advised him to go home. The site was checked for other individuals, but no one was found.
