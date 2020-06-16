Monday, June 15
Officers issued three traffic-related warnings, followed up on one 911 call and prepared three nuisance abatement complaint letters.
1:21 a.m.: An officer checked on a suspicious vehicle in the 700 block of East Sherman Avenue and found a driver who had stopped to take a nap after a long work shift. The driver was moved along.
2:58 a.m.: An officer on patrol provided an escort home to an intoxicated person from the 1500 block of Madison Avenue.
7:41 a.m.: A 77-year-old Jefferson man reported that he had a pedestrian crossing sign from the 800 block of Madison Avenue stuck under his vehicle. An officer met the driver and determined that there was no damage to the vehicle and the sign still was usable. The sign was replaced and a nonreportable accident report was completed.
11:31 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1000 block of Monroe Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:37 a.m.: Information from a resident in the 600 block of Reena Avenue about a scam telephone call was documented.
12:19 p.m.: An officer came across three homeless men setting up a campsite along the trail in the 500 block of Bark River Drive. They were advised of the park hours and that they would need to leave by midnight.
12:30 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a dog reportedly running at large near South Street and Whitewater Avenue.
1:02 p.m.: A 76-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 100 block of West Blackhawk Drive for failing to maintain control of vehicle and driving left of center after nearly causing a head-on collision. The other driver involved slammed on their brakes, resulting in a spill of approximately 30 gallons of gasoline. The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was called to clean up the spill and a state-reportable accident form was completed.
1:29 p.m.: A resident from the 300 block of Rogers Street reported loud music from a neighbor’s residence, but called back to cancel the report when the music ceased and a vehicle left the premises.
1:39 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged to remove baby ducklings from a storm sewer near Wilcox Street and Glenview Court.
3:02 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a 70-year-old woman from the 800 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:16 p.m.: An incident at the intersection of Robert and Van Buren streets resulted in two Fort Atkinson men being cited. A 45-year-old man was cited for disorderly conduct/fighting and a 19-year-old man was cited for disorderly conduct/fighting, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
3:21 p.m.: A 43-year-old Fort Atkinson man was warned in the 500 block of West Blackhawk Drive for harassment, following a complaint from another individual.
3:57 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of retail theft from the Fireside Dinner Theatre in the 1100 block of Janesville Avenue.
4:39 p.m.: Following a complaint, a 36-year-old Fort Atkinson woman from the 600 block of Oak Street was warned for dog running at large.
5:05 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged to the 500 block of Nikki Lane, but the call was canceled when it was learned that an automatic alarm had activated for burnt food on a stove.
5:24 p.m.: A request for extra patrol in the 100 block of East Highland Avenue was placed on the briefing board.
9:03 p.m.: Officers were unable to locate a person in the 200 block of South Water Street East who was wanted on a warrant.
9:39 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a man from the 900 block of South Main Street.
10:37 p.m.: Officers and the Fort Atkinson Fire Department were paged to the 300 block of Washington Street for a garbage can on fire. The fire was extinguished.
11:09 p.m.: An officer spoke with the driver of a suspicious vehicle in the 600 block of Jefferson Street and everything was fine.
11:17 p.m.: A mother whose daughter from Oak Street was sending her suicidal statements requested a welfare check for her. The daughter was taken to Fort Memorial Hospital before being transferred to another hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.