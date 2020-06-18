Tuesday, June 16
Officers issued three traffic-related warnings, followed up on three 911 calls and performed two crime prevention services.
1:16 a.m.: An officer on patrol spoke with three individuals at Rock River Park in the 1300 block of Lillian Street and warned them for being in the park after hours. One of them also was warned for curfew violation and all of them were moved along.
1:25 a.m.: A man at Lorman Park in the 200 block of South Water Street West was warned for being in the park after hours and moved along.
7:50 a.m.: A resident from the 200 block of South Main Street signed a no consent form for items missing from his residence.
8;52 a.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a bail-jumping incident in the 200 block of East Milwaukee Avenue.
10:56 a.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged to a possible chemical spill beneath a sink at a residence in the 400 block of Converse Street that was thought to be related to the sewer smoke testing being done in the area.
11:03 a.m.: A 32-year-old Elkhorn man was cited for following too closely, resulting in a state-reportable accident in the 1000 block of Madison Avenue involving a 59-year-old Sullivan man whose vehicle was removed by Klement Towing. The Sullivan man was transported to Fort Memorial Hospital by Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service.
12:17 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of South Water Street East to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:13 p.m.: An officer checked on a man reportedly lying in the grass in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue. He was waiting for a ride which showed up while the officer was there.
1:38 p.m.: An officer stood by for a child custody exchange that took place at the Fort Atkinson Police Department in the 100 block of South Water Street West.
1:48 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged to the 700 block of South Main Street for smoke coming from the basement that was thought to be related to the sewer smoke testing being done in the area.
2:01 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a motor vehicle theft from the 500 block of South High Street.
2:17 p.m.: An officer spoke with a juvenile who reportedly had been asking people in the parking lot of the 1000 block of Monroe Street for money and/or credit card information. The juvenile admitted they wanted the money to watch a movie online. After speaking with the juvenile, the officer advised a parent of the incident.
2:23 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a contractor stealing something from someone in the 600 block of Oak Street.
2:33 p.m.: Someone reported a dog left in a vehicle that was parked in front of a building in the 1000 block of East Street. The driver left a minute later.
2:53 p.m.: Someone reported a fire hydrant running in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue near the Holiday Inn Express. It was found that the Fort Atkinson Water Department was flushing hydrants in the area.
3:12 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a reported theft of sunglasses from someone in the 1200 block of Industrial Drive.
3:37 p.m.: A hit-and-run accident was reported by a 22-year-old Fort Atkinson woman whose vehicle was struck at the intersection of Robert Street and Madison Avenue, resulting in a state-reportable accident. The driver of the striking vehicle who fled the scene is not known.
3:57 p.m.: A woman signed a no consent form after reporting the windshield of her vehicle was damaged while it was parked in the 200 block of West Milwaukee Avenue. It is not known if it was hit with something or if a small chip expanded.
5:57 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a burglary that occurred in the 1200 block of Janesville Avenue.
7:49 p.m.: Someone requested a welfare check for a 38-year-old man in the 200 block of South Water Street East, but the man was unable to be located.
8:26 p.m.: Information about a child custody situation in the 300 block of Rogers Street was documented.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.