Wednesday, June 17
Officers issued one traffic-related warning, followed up on two 911 calls, performed four crime-prevention services and handled one confidential incident related to battery/assault.
5:12 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:54 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 29-year-old Fort Atkinson woman for driving without insurance, expired vehicle registration and improper display of vehicle registration. She was warned for speeding.
8:11 a.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged to the 100 block of South Third Street West for smoke coming from the basement of a residence that was determined to be the result of sewer testing in the area.
10:22 a.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a dog left in a vehicle in the parking lot in the 300 block of Washington Street. All the windows were rolled down and the dog was fine.
11:56 a.m.: An officer was unable to locate a reportedly suspicious vehicle in the 300 block of Wilson Avenue.
1:39 p.m.: An officer warned two individuals sharing a room in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue that their room payment needed to be made by a certain date or they would have to vacate.
2:07 p.m.: An officer warned an individual staying in a room in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue that their room payment needed to be made by a certain date or they would have to vacate.
3:55 p.m.: The owner of a vehicle in the first block of North Main Street reported that the license plate for their vehicle was missing. He did not know if it just was lost or stolen. He called back later in the day to report that he found the plate laying on another street in town.
4:10 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of counterfeit money being passed on to someone at Rock River Park in the 1300 block of Lillian Street.
8 p.m.: A mother from Riverside Drive reported that two of her children had taken off from their home, but they returned a short time after.
8:01 p.m.: An officer stood by without incident for a child custody exchange at the Fort Atkinson Police Department.
8:08 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a domestic abuse incident that reportedly occurred in the 300 block of Adams Street. A 42-year-old Harvard, Ill., man who was involved, left the residence before the officer arrived.
8:59 p.m.: A caller reported concern for a couple of unsupervised children by the river in the 100 block of Mechanic Street. The children were OK and were returned to their parents.
9:27 p.m.: An officer spoke with a driver who failed to pay for a gas purchase at Southside Shell in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue. The customer had paid for the fuel with a credit card but the transaction apparently did not go through. The customer will contact the store to pay for the purchase.
10:29 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 400 block of Cherokee Lane to Fort Memorial Hospital.
