Thursday, June 18
Officers issued two traffic-related warnings, followed up on eight 911 calls and performed one crime-prevention service.
12:22 a.m.: A woman from the first block of North Water Street East asked to speak with an officer about issues she was having with another person. An officer spoke with both of the individuals and advised them to stay away from each other.
7:53 a.m.: A resident from the 100 block of West Milwaukee Avenue reported a strange odor. It was determined to be coming from the sewer tests in the area and everything was fine.
9:18 a.m.: An officer was unable to locate a reportedly suspicious man in the 1500 block of Riggert Road.
11:55 a.m.: An officer was unable to locate a dog reportedly running at large near Riverside Drive and Lucile Street.
1:23 p.m.: A 43-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 200 block of East Blackhawk Drive for driving a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license.
1:47 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 500 block of Memorial Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:50 p.m.: A 77-year-old woman and a 14-year-old boy, both of Fort Atkinson, were involved in a non-reportable accident at the intersection of Garfield and Robert streets. There were no injuries and no citations were issued.
2:02 p.m.: A dog reportedly running at large at Rock River Park in the 1300 block of Lillian Street was picked up by an officer. The Humane Society of Jefferson County was contacted and they will be retrieving the dog from the Fort Atkinson Police Department.
2:47 p.m.: A resident from N2600 Banker Road wished to have information about a guardianship arrangement documented.
2:51 p.m.: Officers stood by in the N1500 block of Bramblebush Lane until Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies arrived for a rescue call.
2:53 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1500 block of Commonwealth Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:01 p.m.: Jefferson Emergency Medical Services transported a woman from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital. The Fort Atkinson Fire Department Rescue Unit assisted.
3:43 p.m.: An officer helped a driver remove a disabled vehicle from the road at the intersection of West Rockwell and Janesville avenues.
5:34 p.m.: A state-reportable accident involving a 79-year-old Fort Atkinson man occurred in the 300 block of North Third Street.
7:31 p.m.: Someone reported a fire hydrant in the 600 block of Van Buren Street was leaking. The Fort Atkinson Water Department was notified and they will take care of it.
7:46 p.m.: Someone reported that the sewer drains in the bathrooms in the 500 block of Bark River Drive were backing up. The Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works was notified and will fix the problem.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.