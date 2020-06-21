Friday, June 19
Officers issued one traffic-related warning, followed up on four 911 calls, performed one crime-prevention service and participated in one community policing event.
3:04 a.m.: A resident from the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue reported receiving harassing messages from another person. An officer spoke with the other person and advised them to stop contacting the woman.
3:14 a.m.: An officer helped someone in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue.
3:18 a.m.: A woman from the 500 block of Grant Street reported an unknown man was sitting on her porch. The man left when the officer arrived and was unable to be located.
3:34 a.m.: An officer checked on a resident in the 200 block of South Water Street East following a complaint from another tenant about someone yelling for the past half hour. The person was fine and promised to be quieter in the future.
6:35 a.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged to a fire in a stack at a business in the 1200 block of Industrial Drive.
7:43 a.m.: Information from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office about an incident at Festival Foods in the 300 block of Washington Street was documented.
8:32 a.m.: Someone from the first block of Lucile Street reported a violation of an injunction. An officer will forward a report to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office involving a 56-year-old Johnson Creek man.
9:06 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:20 a.m.: A 24-year-old Waterloo man was cited at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Robert Street for child safety restraint violation and failing to fasten a seatbelt.
11:06 a.m.: Officers were asked by another law enforcement agency to locate individuals in the 200 block of East Water Street East, but the individuals no longer lived at that address.
11:20 a.m.: A resident from the 300 block of Cherokee Lane reported that a person she did not know appeared to be lost at her home. An officer responded and shortly after, the caretaker for the person showed up and took the person back to their home.
12:32 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 500 block of Memorial Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:03 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 35-year-old Beloit man for nonregistration of vehicle.
3:35 p.m.: A dog reportedly was running at large in the 200 block of Edward Street. The dog was reunited with its owner just before an officer arrived.
3:43 p.m.: An officer did a radar check in the 1200 block of West Blackhawk Drive following a complaint about motorists speeding in the area.
4:52 p.m.: An officer returned a water cover near Robert and West Cramer streets to its proper position following a complaint that it had been flipped over elsewhere on the road.
5:23 p.m.: A request for extra patrol in the 500 block of East Milwaukee Avenue was placed on the briefing board.
5:55 p.m.: Officers were unable to locate a reportedly intoxicated driver near North High and North Third streets.
6:21 p.m.: An officer mediated a child custody dispute in the 400 block of Monroe Street.
8:02 p.m.: A 40-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested following a complaint from another person in the 200 block of South Water Street East that they had been assaulted by that individual.
8:07 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 600 block of Shah Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:32 p.m.: An officer checked on a noise complaint in the 200 block of South Water Street East that turned out to be coming from someone who had been scratched by their cat. Everything was fine.
8:38 p.m.: Two men who were fighting with each other in the 200 block of Wilcox Street were taken to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:40 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a reportedly suspicious person in the 1200 block of Gerald Court.
9:47 p.m.: The Humane Society of Jefferson County was called to pick up a dog running loose in the 1100 block of West Sherman Avenue.
10:21 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the first block of Madison Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
