Tuesday, June 2
12:07 a.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 600 block of West Blackhawk Drive and they were fine.
12:53 a.m.: An officer was unable to locate three juveniles thought to be in the 100 block of South Glacial River Trail area.
5:59 a.m.: A 48-year-old Fort Atkinson woman from the 600 block of West Blackhawk Drive will be cited over the telephone for disorderly conduct for an event that occurred earlier.
6:49 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 900 block of South Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:29 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1300 block of Commonwealth Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:33 a.m.: A man from the 300 block of West Milwaukee Avenue reported an animal in one of his trees that appeared to have a trap attached to it. The animal could not be located when the officer arrived and it was believed to have gone into a hole in the tree. The man will call back if he sees the animal again.
8:53 a.m.: An officer checked a fire hydrant that reportedly was struck by an unknown motorist in the 1100 block of West Cramer Street. The incident is state reportable and follow-up to locate the vehicle involved will be attempted.
10:48 a.m.: The Milton Police Department asked that an officer check a residence in the 1100 block of Seminole Drive for a person whom they were looking. The person was located at the address provided and the Milton Police Department was advised.
1:11 p.m.: A resident from the 500 block of Reena Avenue signed a no consent form after reporting a theft of money.
1:40 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 600 block of Chippewa Court to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:46 p.m.: A resident from the 600 block of West Blackhawk Drive wished to have information about child custody issues documented.
2:15 p.m.: A 23-year-old Fort Atkinson woman from the 1200 block of Talcott Street will be cited for disorderly conduct related to an incident involving her driving and almost striking another person.
4:04 p.m.: Jefferson County Human Services requested a welfare check for a resident in the 100 block of West Rockwell Avenue. An officer spoke with the individual and Human Services put a safety plan in place for the client.
4:49 p.m.: An employee from the bank drive-up in the 900 block of South Main Street reported that a small fire that erupted in wood chips near the building was extinguished.
4:49 p.m.: A 19-year-old Fort Atkinson male was cited at the intersection of Robert Street and West Sherman Avenue for following too closely, resulting in a state-reportable accident involving a 50-year-old Watertown man.
5:11 p.m.: A 46-year-old man was arrested in the first block of North Main Street for disorderly conduct/domestic abuse. After being booked, he was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
5:29 p.m.: A driver struck a wire in the road at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Sixth Street causing damage to their vehicle, resulting in a state-reportable accident.
5:49 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 600 block of West Blackhawk Drive and they were fine.
6:04 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident from the 900 block of South Main Street.
6:57 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged to the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue for an automatic fire alarm that was activated.
7:15 p.m.: Officers responded to the 900 block of South Main Street after a resident activated three 911 calls. The resident was calling to get help with a lift assist and the officers helped the resident.
7:30 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a person who reportedly looked confused and was walking in the bike lane instead of on the sidewalk in the 800 block of Madison Avenue, but they were fine.
8:08 p.m.: Two juveniles were cited for trespassing in the 500 block of Bark River Road after threatening to set a fire inside the compost site. Officers returned them to their homes.
9:24 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works was notified of a large tree branch in the 100 block of Linden Street that needed to be removed.
9:56 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 900 block of South Main Street who was in need of a lift assist. The officer was able to help the person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.