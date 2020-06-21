Saturday, June 20
Officers issued one traffic-related warning, followed up on three 911 calls, prepared four nuisance abatement complaint letters for long grass and uncut weeds, and addressed and investigated eight complaints of fireworks on the near north side of the city.
1:35 a.m.: A resident from the 500 block of South Main Street spoke with an officer about child custody issues and was provided information.
2:57 a.m.: An officer was unable to locate a man who reportedly was overly intoxicated and could barely walk in the 400 block of Edward Street.
3:04 a.m.: Someone from the first block of West Sherman Avenue reportedly gave a ride home to an intoxicated person.
6:03 a.m.: An officer was asked to check on a vehicle parked in violation of the parking restrictions for the farmers market in the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue.
8:03 a.m.: A repossession company wished to have it documented that it was removing a vehicle from the N1800 block of South Main Street.
9:30 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 19-year-old Fort Atkinson woman for expired vehicle registration and driving without insurance. She was warned for speeding near Janesville and West Rockwell avenues.
10:03 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1600 block of Commonwealth Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:21 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 300 block of Park Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:29 a.m.: Someone from the Hoard Historical Museum in the 400 block of Whitewater Avenue requested assistance with traffic control for an event being held there. Everything was under control when an officer arrived.
11:53 a.m.: An officer spoke with a mother in the 300 block of West Rockwell Avenue regarding issues related to social media and her child. The officer wrote a report.
1:18 p.m.: A resident from the 700 block of Van Buren Street reported that someone left an item in her yard. She wanted an officer to come by, pick it up and dispose of it. The item was properly inventoried and disposed of.
1:22 p.m.: A 20-year-old Genoa City man was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense, following a state-reportable traffic accident resulting in property damage at the intersection of Robert and Barrie streets.
6:44 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 700 block of North High Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
6:59 p.m.: A resident in the 400 block of Washington Street reported hearing a sound like a gunshot in the area. An officer checked with other neighbors who also heard a sound that some thought might have come from a blown transformer but no one could identify a location. An officer was unable to locate the source of the sound.
8:57 p.m.: A man reported being stuck under the Main Street bridge in his kayak. Officers and the Fort Atkinson Fire Department assisted him.
9:30 p.m.: A woman from the 500 block of Reena Avenue reported having an injured deer in her driveway. An officer arrived and noted that the deer appeared to be sick, but took off running in the woods.
9:40 p.m.: A man from the 200 block of East Milwaukee Avenue requested a welfare check on his child. An officer spoke with the mother and the child and everything was fine.
11:54 p.m.: An officer on patrol was flagged down for an argument between two individuals near North Main Street and Madison Avenue. The two were advised to go their separate ways for the night.
