Sunday, June 21
Officers followed up on three 911 calls and performed one crime-prevention service.
3:01 a.m.: A driver sleeping in his vehicle in the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue was found to be extremely intoxicated and was given a ride to his home.
3:03 a.m.: Information about an incident that occurred at a bar in the first block of South Water Street East was documented.
3:27 a.m.: An officer on patrol noticed a vehicle parked against traffic with the brakes on while in gear. The driver was transported to the Fort Atkinson Police Department where his father was called to come and pick him up.
5:11 a.m.: A man on the ground in the 700 block of North Main Street was found to be intoxicated and was given a ride to his home.
6:32 a.m.: A dead owl was found near a driveway in the 1000 block of East Street. An officer picked up and disposed of the bird.
9:02 a.m.: A request for an ambulance transport for a man from the 400 block of Roosevelt Street was canceled when the man’s family arrived and arranged to transport him to the hospital.
11:06 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service, an officer and the Jefferson County Medical Examiner were called to the 1500 block of Riggert Road for a deceased person.
11:41 a.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a fraud from someone from the 200 block of South Water Street East.
12:11 p.m.: Someone reported a stolen street sign at the intersection of South Fifth and Grant streets, and the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works was notified. A baby stroller was left there and it was taken to the Fort Atkinson Police Department where it was inventoried and placed into the police garage.
1:48 p.m.: A resident from the 100 block of Spry Avenue reported that one of her dogs got loose and killed a neighbor’s chicken. She will call the neighbor to arrange for any restitution for the loss and was warned to get her dogs licensed.
2:41 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 300 block of Merchants Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:45 p.m.: Officers spoke with occupants of two vehicles engaged in a road rage incident in the 800 block of South Main Street. There also appeared to be a big misunderstanding.
8:58 p.m.: A 33-year-old woman reported driving over a street road cover near Robert and West Cramer streets, resulting in damage to her vehicle. She completed a nonreportable accident form and the cover was replaced properly.
10:11 a.m.: A person reportedly calling for a friend alerted officers to someone trying to break into the friend’s apartment in the first block of Spry Avenue. An officer spoke with the tenant who indicated that no one was trying to break into their apartment and everything was fine.
10:36 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 700 block of North High Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
