Monday, June 22
Officers issued two traffic-related warnings, followed up on one alarm and one 911 call, performed two crime-prevention services and prepared nine nuisance abatement complaint letters.
7:02 a.m.: A mother from the 900 block of Van Buren Street requested assistance with a problem she was having with her adult daughter. Officers contacted Jefferson County Human Services who assisted.
9:27 a.m.: No action was taken at a traffic stop in the 1100 block of Whitewater Avenue.
9:56 a.m.: A 51-year-old Jefferson man was cited in the 200 block of East Milwaukee Avenue for failing to secure a seatbelt and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.
10:39 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 500 block of South Fourth Street East to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:53 a.m.: No action was taken at a traffic stop at the intersection of East Sherman Avenue and North High Street.
11:02 a.m.: A 25-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the first block of South Third Street West for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license, fourth offense; issued a 15-day correction notice for driving without insurance and warned for displaying unauthorized license plates. Additionally, she had a valid warrant through the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and was turned over to a Jefferson County deputy who was on the scene.
1:19 p.m.: No action was taken for a group of individuals in the 200 block of South Water Street East when an officer on patrol checked on them.
1:23 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 700 block of North High Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
2:05 p.m.: A 36-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of West Cramer and Zaffke streets for failing to secure a seatbelt. He was warned for driving without insurance.
2:42 p.m.: A group home client who walked away from the home in the 1200 block of Adrian Boulevard was back at the home when an officer checked.
4:07 p.m.: An officer checked on a group home client in the 1400 block of Endl Boulevard who was upset because a housemate had damaged a plug to his fan. The client spoke with the manager of the group home before the officer arrived and a satisfactory solution to the problem had been reached.
4:08 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of identity theft from a resident in the 1000 block of East Street.
4:20 p.m.: A juvenile reported that their skateboard had been stolen from the skateboard park in the 600 block of Jefferson Street. An officer went to the youth’s last known location and found the skateboard there. It was returned to the youth.
6:20 p.m.: A person asked that an officer stand by in the 200 block of Wilcox Street to keep the peace while they retrieved their belongings from a residence.
9:37 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 500 block of Reena Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:58 a.m.: A resident from the 500 block of Robert Street reported that her dog had been stolen. An officer located the dog a block away from the home and returned it to its owner.
