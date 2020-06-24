Tuesday, June 23
Officers issued one traffic-related warning, followed up on one alarm and three 911 calls, prepared one nuisance abatement complaint letter and handled one confidential incident.
12:22 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1300 block of Commonwealth Drive to the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison.
2:06 a.m.: An officer removed a tree branch from the intersection of South Eighth Street and Janesville Avenue.
7:36 a.m.: A woman from the 1000 block of Pawnee Court spoke with an officer about issues she was having with her estranged husband and wished to have the information documented.
8:02 a.m.: An 18-year-old Fort Atkinson male was cited in the 300 block of Riverside Drive for failing to secure a seatbelt.
9:13 a.m.: A resident from the 300 block of West Blackhawk Drive reported that a toddler was missing from their residence. While the resident was speaking with an officer, the toddler returned and the officer checked back to make sure everything was fine.
9:33 a.m.: No action was taken at a traffic stop in the 1100 block of Madison Avenue. It was a newly purchased vehicle and the driver will be taking care of the paperwork.
9:40 a.m.: A 21-year-old Janesville man was charged in the 300 block of Madison Avenue with misdemeanor bail jumping, cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license, second offense; driving without insurance and failing to secure a seatbelt. He was issued a 15-day correction notice for nonregistration of vehicle and warned for displaying unauthorized vehicle registration, speeding and cracked windshield.
10:32 a.m.: A 30-year-old Whitewater man was cited in the 1000 block of Madison Avenue for violation of driver’s license restriction and warned for failing to secure a seatbelt.
11:12 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 39-year-old Whitewater woman in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue for expired vehicle registration.
11:34 a.m.: A 38-year-old Fort Atkinson man was taken into custody from the 200 block of South Water Street East on a probation hold following a disturbance in front of the building. He was transported to Fort Memorial Hospital to be cleared medically before being transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
11:57 a.m.: An officer was called to the 800 block of Riverside Drive following a report of a sick raccoon. The raccoon was shot and disposed of properly.
12:14 p.m.: An officer was called to assist a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was speaking with an argumentative driver of a disabled semi at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and Hackbarth Road. The officer remained there until another Jefferson County deputy arrived.
12:22 p.m.: An officer stood by without incident while a person removed their belongings from a residence in the 1000 block of Pawnee Court.
1:04 p.m.: A 50-year-old Oconomowoc woman was cited at the intersection of Madison and Reena avenues for failing to yield the right of way, resulting in a state-reportable accident with no injuries but with road blockage. The other driver suffered a minor injury but refused emergency medical services.
1:36 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service and an officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 100 block of West Rockwell Avenue and the person was fine.
2:02 p.m.: An officer spoke with a resident in the 300 block of Park Street about issues they were having with a neighbor and the information was documented.
2:53 p.m.: No citations were issued following a state-reportable accident that occurred in a parking lot in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue involving a 31-year-old Janesville man and a 20-year-old Fort Atkinson woman.
3:59 p.m.: No citations were issued following a state-reportable accident that occurred at the Festival Foods parking lot in the 300 block of Washington Street involving a 75-year-old Fort Meyers, Fla., man and a 22-year-old Whitewater woman.
5:15 p.m.: An 84-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for red-light violation at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Robert Street resulting in a state-reportable accident involving a 30-year-old Janesville woman whose vehicle was removed from the scene by Klement Towing.
5:31 p.m.: A request for extra patrol in the 100 block of Hickory Street was placed on the briefing board.
5:45 p.m.: A group home client from the 1200 block of Adrian Boulevard was transported to Fort Memorial Hospital after damaging a window at the home. Jefferson County Human Services was contacted.
5:50 p.m.: Information about a gas can being stolen from a residence in the 1200 block of West Cramer Street was documented.
5:52 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a theft by a contractor from a business in the 100 block of East Highland Avenue.
7:39 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged to the 200 block of North Main Street for a fire/smoke alarm that was “chirping” in one of the apartments.
9:38 p.m.: A resident reported a suspicious person near the 800 block of Jefferson Street.
