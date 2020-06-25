Wednesday, June 24
Officers issued five traffic-related warnings, performed two crime-prevention services and prepared two nuisance abatement complaint letters for long grass.
2:53 a.m.: Quarantine papers were started for a resident from the 300 block of Monroe Street when they were bitten by a dog.
3:23 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 20-year-old Fort Atkinson man for nonregistration of vehicle.
3:44 a.m.: An officer checked on a reportedly suspicious vehicle at the intersection of Sinnissippi and Riverside drives, and moved the driver along.
9:28 a.m.: A 71-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for nonregistration at the intersection of Madison and Reena avenues.
10:46 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a woman from the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue.
11:41 a.m.: We Energies was contacted for a low-hanging wire in the 300 block of Lucile Street.
12:14 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 600 block of Washington Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
12:27 p.m.: The owner of a gas tank signed a no-consent form when reporting that the tank had been stolen from their storage unit in the 500 block of Fox Hill Road.
12:49 p.m.: Someone reported a suspicious person in the 400 block of Raintree Drive. It was found to be an employee from Charter Communications.
2:34 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1100 block of Maple Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
4:26 p.m.: A resident from the 300 block of Monroe Street wished to have a harassing text message they received documented.
4:45 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1600 block of Commonwealth Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
5:04 p.m.: Quarantine papers were given to a resident when their dog bit a person in the 700 block of Zaffke Street.
7:20 p.m.: A 12-year-old girl was warned for unsafe backing of a vehicle in the 500 block of Oak Street when she struck another vehicle belonging to a 28-year-old woman, resulting in a state-reportable accident. The girl was too young to be cited and an officer spoke with the parent.
8:32 p.m.: Someone went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to provide and have documented information about a fraud incident. An officer was assigned to investigate.
8:59 p.m.: A 22-year-old Jefferson man and a 28-year-old Fort Atkinson man were warned for disorderly conduct/intoxication and moved along from the 1600 block of Doris Drive.
11:42 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident from the 1500 block of Commonwealth Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.