Thursday, June 25
Officers issued two traffic-related warnings, followed up on one 911 call, prepared three nuisance abatement complaint letters and handled one confidential domestic violence incident.
12:03 a.m.: An officer checked on a bar in the first block of West Sherman Avenue.
12:07 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
12:32 a.m.: A man from the 400 block of Wilcox Street reported that he found a lost dog in his yard. An officer picked up the animal and turned it over to the Humane Society of Jefferson County.
3:18 a.m.: A Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service driver reported finding an unconscious person lying in the grass at the intersection of North Fourth and Wilcox streets. An officer provided a ride home for the person who was intoxicated.
4:14 a.m.: A man at Kwik Trip in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue reportedly was intoxicated. An officer went to the store and spoke with the man, who called his parents to pick him and his vehicle up.
4:35 a.m.: A 19-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 400 block of South Main Street for inattentive driving after she struck a parked vehicle, resulting in a state-reportable accident. Both vehicles were towed.
5:16 a.m.: A resident from the 500 block of Barrie Street reported that a mailbox and garbage cans were damaged and/or tipped over. An officer checked and found no damage to the mailbox and only one garbage can tipped over.
5:18 a.m.: A resident from the 400 block of Heth Street wished to have information documented.
9:04 a.m.: A woman from the 500 block of West Blackhawk Drive signed a no consent form after she reported that someone had entered her vehicle and stolen her keys.
9:22 a.m.: An officer checked a home in the 300 block of Robert Street after someone reported that another person was there and no one was supposed to be there. The officer located the person and advised them to leave.
9:44 a.m.: Someone from near Peterson Street and West Rockwell Avenue reported a dog running at large in the area. The owner located and picked up the dog.
2:16 p.m.: Someone from the 200 block of Wollet Drive reported a low-flying plane over the city several times. The plane belonged to a crop-dusting business from Salem, and it had appropriate approvals. The pilot was having trouble getting to the right altitude due to humidity issues and would be adjusting their flight path.
2:45 p.m.: Information about a nonreportable accident in the 300 block of North Main Street involving a 53-year-old Lake Mills woman and a 16-year-old Fort Atkinson girl was documented as there was no apparent damage to either vehicle.
3:51 p.m.: Officers were asked to check the welfare of a 55-year-old man in the 1200 block of Commonwealth Drive. Jefferson County Human Services was contacted and a safety plan was put in place.
4:31 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a misdemeanor bail jumping complaint by someone from the first block of North Main Street.
5:35 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of packages stolen from a resident from the 1000 block of Monroe Street.
5:37 p.m.: A resident from the 500 block of Wilcox Street wished to have it documented that her vehicle had been rifled through, although nothing was taken.
7:15 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged to a vehicle on fire at the intersection of Spry Avenue and Grove Street.
7:33 p.m.: A group of individuals reportedly congregating in the underground garage in the first block of East Riverwalk were dispersed and moved along.
8:09 p.m.: Someone requested a welfare check for a woman thought to reside in the 200 block of North Main Street. She did not live there but lived in Waterloo. The Waterloo Police Department was contacted and located the woman there.
8:14 p.m.: Someone requested a welfare check on a person in the 900 block of South Main Street. Another person who lived there reported that the person was seen earlier in the day and had gone for a walk. There was no evidence of any issues and the person requesting the check was advised.
9:20 p.m.: A group home manager from the first block of East Sherman Avenue requested assistance in getting a client returned to the home. Officers stood by while the manager spoke with the client who eventually was convinced to return to the home.
9:50 p.m.: A caller from the 200 block of South Main Street reported hearing a woman pleading for help about 15 minutes earlier. Officers checked the area extensively but could not find the woman.
9:55 p.m.: A 73-year-old man went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department and reported that he had been involved in an accident at the intersection of North Main and Harrison streets earlier in the day, but he left the scene. He was given instructions on how to fill out a driver self-report form.
10:03 p.m.: An officer removed a large branch from the road in the 500 block of South Main Street and left a message for the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works.
