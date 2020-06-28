Friday, June 26
Officers issued one traffic-related warning, followed up on one alarm and one 911 call, prepared one nuisance abatement complaint letter for long grass and handled one confidential incident related to battery/assault.
12:32 a.m.: A medical alert company asked that an officer check on a resident in the 500 block of West Blackhawk Avenue who accidentally had pressed their alert button. Everything was fine.
1:20 a.m.: An officer checked on two individuals walking through Rock River Park in the 1300 block of Lillian Street. They just were passing through and were moved along.
7:32 a.m.: Someone reported a death in the 1100 block of Talcott Street.
11:19 a.m.: A resident from the 600 block of Barrie Street spoke with an officer who provided information regarding a civil matter.
12:08 p.m.: An employee from a business in the 900 block of Janesville Avenue reported a theft from a vehicle.
1:28 p.m.: A 19-year-old Fort Atkinson male was cited in the 100 block of Robert Street for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for speeding.
2:14 p.m.: A 56-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue for failing to secure a seatbelt and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.
3:03 p.m.: A 17-year-old Beloit male was taken into custody from the 500 block of Handeyside Lane on a warrant through the Beloit Police Department for disorderly conduct/criminal damage to property. He was unable to pay the warrant fee. The Beloit Police Department advised that he could be released with a new court date due to COVID-19 jail restrictions at the Rock County jail.
3:48 p.m.: Someone reported hearing gunshots in the 800 block of Dempster Street. An officer found a 41-year-old man who had shot off fireworks. He was warned verbally and advised that any future complaints involving him would result in a citation being issued.
7:20 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a dog reportedly running at large near Harrison and Washington streets.
8:20 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice for expired vehicle registration was issued to a 51-year-old Whitewater woman at the intersection of South Third Street West and Maple Street.
8:41 p.m.: Officers were unable to locate a man who reportedly threw a log into the Rock River from the first block of East Riverwalk. A description of the man was provided.
10:47 p.m.: A group of individuals were warned to stop setting off fireworks in the 200 block of South Water Street East.
11:22 p.m.: An officer was unable to confirm a complaint of fireworks in the 800 block of South Main Street.
