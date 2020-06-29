Saturday, June 27
Officers issued one traffic-related warning, followed up on one 911 call and handled one confidential incident.
1:14 a.m.: An officer followed up on a complaint about an argument among some people in the intersection of McCoy Park Road and West Cramer Street. A mother and daughter were arguing about a person in the house that the mother did not want there. The daughter agreed to take the person to their home for the night.
1:21 a.m.: Someone reported seeing a man passed out and not responding in the 200 block of South Main Street. Officers and Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service responded and the man was transported to Fort Memorial Hospital. A citation for possession of marijuana will be mailed to him.
2:35 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 34-year-old man at the intersection of South Fourth Street West and Maple Street for driving without insurance. He was warned for failing to stop at stop sign.
6:15 a.m.: Officers were advised of a vehicle parked in the way of the farmers market in the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue.
6:32 a.m.: A resident from the 1200 block of Greene Street reported that an unknown man was sleeping on their front yard. An officer spoke with the man who explained that he was on his way to his brother’s house which was across the street from where he fell asleep. He walked over to his brother’s.
10:05 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 900 block of South Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:05 a.m.: A 37-year-old Fort Atkinson woman from the 500 block of Grant Street was taken into custody on a warrant through the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. After being booked, she was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
11:20 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 200 block of South Third Street West to Fort Memorial Hospital.
2:35 p.m.: A report of a dog left outside all day without any water at the intersection of Hackbarth Road and Janesville Avenue was found to be within the jurisdiction of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. They were advised and a deputy was sent.
3:27 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged to a grassfire in the first block of South Water Street West.
3:31 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged to an automatic fire alarm in the 800 block of Grove Street. A child who was found to have pulled the alarm was spoken to and the alarm was reset.
3:36 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 400 block of Walton Court to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:41 p.m.: Someone was arrested following a report of a domestic abuse incident in the 100 block of West Rockwell Avenue.
8:05 p.m.: Someone reported an intoxicated man in the 400 block of Foster Street. He was located by officers and given a ride home.
8:24 p.m.: An officer captured a dog found running at large near Edward and North Third streets and turned the animal over to the Humane Society of Jefferson County when they came to pick the dog up.
9:14 p.m.: Someone from the 200 block of South Water Street East complained about room rental issues and was told the problem was a civil issue.
10:04 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident from the first block of Jackson Street.
10:41 p.m.: Following a complaint, a man was warned for shooting fireworks at Haumerson’s Pond in the 500 block of South Fourth Street East.
11:34 p.m.: A driver reported that his vehicle was struck by another vehicle in the parking lot in the 200 block of North Main Street and they took off. An officer spoke with the driver and there was very minor damage. Contact will be attempted with the driver of the striking vehicle.
