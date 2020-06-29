Sunday, June 28
Officers issued two traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in car and followed up on one 911 call.
12:42 a.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue and they were fine.
12:53 a.m.: An officer checked a suspicious vehicle in the 600 block of Jefferson Street and it was unoccupied. Everything appeared to be fine.
2:43 a.m.: An officer was unable to locate anyone near Maple and South Sixth streets who allegedly was setting off fireworks.
7:35 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 100 block of West Rockwell Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:10 a.m.: Someone from the 600 block of North Fourth Street reported a dog running at large. While an officer was looking for the dog, another caller reported that they had located the dog and took it to their home until it could be picked up by the Humane Society of Jefferson County. The Humane Society’s on-call person was notified and they will pick up the animal. Before they arrived, the owner of the dog called the Fort Atkinson Police Department and was warned to get a license for the animal.
11:38 a.m.: Information about a welfare check in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue was documented.
11:54 a.m.: A mother from the 400 block of Mechanic Street called to ask that her two teenage sons be removed from the house. An officer spoke with all of them and found that the source of their argument was related to money that she had taken from the boys. She was advised that it was a parenting issue and not a police issue.
12:16 p.m.: An officer spoke with the management of a group home in the 1200 block of Adrian Boulevard following an incident in which a client caused damage to the home during the night. The management’s plan included switching out employees and they were referred to Jefferson County Human Services.
12:39 p.m.: A resident from the first block of Spry Avenue reported that the air conditioning in her apartment was not working and the management told her that they would not be able to get it repaired until the middle of the month. An officer suggested that she speak with the management again to ask if they could install a unit from an unoccupied apartment until they could get her unit fixed.
1:31 p.m.: A resident from the 300 block of Roosevelt Street signed a no consent form for vandalism done to their vehicle during the night.
2:19 p.m.: Another law enforcement agency asked that an officer contact a resident from the 200 block of Barrie Street and ask that they contact their office about a complaint.
2:53 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged to the area of Jefferson Street and East Blackhawk Drive for several ducklings stuck in a sewer drain.
4:08 p.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 100 block of Council Street.
5:34 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a motorist speeding up and down the streets near South Main Street and Krause Avenue.
5:51 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
6:04 p.m.: An officer sat in the 1200 block of Endl Boulevard following a complaint of motorists speeding in the area, but none were identified.
6:11 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of an employee theft at Fort Atkinson Gas in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue.
6:13 p.m.: A message was left for the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works about a damaged traffic safety sign that needed repair.
7:21 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate anyone shooting fireworks in the 400 block of Washington Street. One resident asserted that any fireworks would not have come from their home.
9:16 p.m.: The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office asked that an officer contact a resident in the 1100 block of McCoy Park Road. A resident was contacted and Manitowoc was advised.
10:55 a.m.: An officer assisted the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office with a complaint at W6900 County Highway C.
