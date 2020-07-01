Tuesday, June 30
Officers issued four traffic-related warnings, followed up on five 911 calls, performed two crime-prevention services and prepared one nuisance abatement complaint letter for uncut grass.
12:10 a.m.: An officer assisted another police agency at Fort Memorial Hospital.
5:22 a.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 500 block of Bark River Drive and they were fine.
8:39 a.m.: A 22-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of North Main Street and East Blackhawk Drive for failing to secure a seatbelt. He was warned for failing to provide proof of insurance and defective exhaust.
8:53 a.m.: An officer was asked to help another law enforcement agency by contacting a resident in the 1400 block of Lakeview Drive about a complaint on which the other department was working.
9:28 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 300 block of Adams Street.
9:48 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1200 block of Elsie Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:57 a.m.: A 52-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue for failing to secure a seatbelt and warned for failing to carry a driver’s license on person.
10:23 a.m.: A resident from the 500 block of Whitewater Avenue requested a welfare check on a friend of theirs. While providing a reason for the request, the friend called the resident and affirmed that he was fine.
11:13 a.m.: A 32-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for suspended vehicle registration, and a 44-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for failing to secure a seatbelt on a traffic stop in the 400 block of South Sixth Street.
11:40 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 200 block of West Sherman Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:46 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 800 block of Florence Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
12:31 p.m.: A 50-year-old Deerfield woman was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense, in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue, following a complaint that she had been driving erratically. After being processed, she was released to a responsible party.
1:22 p.m.: Information about a driver who continually drives without a valid driver’s license was placed on the briefing board following a complaint from a person in the 1500 block of Endl Boulevard.
2:37 p.m.: Information about a fraudulent telephone call from a resident in the 700 block of Cloute Street was documented.
2:41 p.m.: A boy reported to his father that he was riding his skateboard over the walking bridge in the 100 block of South Glacial River Trail when a bicyclist struck him, causing his skateboard to fly into the Rock River. The boy had no idea who the bicyclist was and an officer’s attempt to identify and locate the bicyclist were unsuccessful at this time.
3:41 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a retail theft from Festival Foods in the 300 block of Washington Street.
3:53 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice for nonregistration of vehicle was issued to a 25-year-old Fort Atkinson man at the intersection of West Sherman Avenue and Council Street.
4:05 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of identity theft from a resident in the 400 block of Raintree Drive.
4:10 p.m.: An officer checked a report of a disabled vehicle in the intersection of South Main and South Third streets. The vehicle had overheated and had been removed from the intersection.
4:22 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the first block of South Water Street West to Fort Memorial Hospital.
5 p.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 200 block of Jefferson Street.
5:18 p.m.: A 27-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 100 block of Robert Street for failing to secure a seatbelt.
5:31 p.m.: A 44-year-old Whitewater man was cited at the intersection of Reena Avenue and Premier Place for failing to secure a seatbelt. He was warned for failing to obey stop sign.
6:16 p.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the first block of Spry Avenue.
8:39 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 200 block of South Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:04 p.m.: An officer on patrol removed garbage cans in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue.
9:46 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department Rescue Unit assisted Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service with transport of a woman from the 1500 block of South Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:05 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged to the 300 block of West Rockwell Avenue for a dumpster fire.
