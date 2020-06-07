Thursday, June 4
Officers followed up on one 911 call and participated in one community-policing event.
6:33 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1200 block of Greene Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:47 a.m.: A woman from the 1100 block of Grove Street reported that her dog had been attacked by another dog while they were out for a walk. An officer spoke with the owner of the other dog who explained that their dog was a rescue dog, and while it is very friendly with people, it sometimes has issues with other dogs. The dog is current on its vaccinations and license. The officer explained the complaint from the owner of the other dog. No further action was required.
8:56 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 36-year-old Fort Atkinson woman at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Jackson Street for nonregistration of vehicle.
9:27 a.m.: A mother from the 300 block of Shirley Street spoke with an officer about being harassed by the father of their child. The officer spoke with the man, telling him to contact the child’s mother only regarding issues related to the care of the child and that any other complaints he has should be addressed through the family court commissioner.
10:19 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 400 block of Hillcrest Drive.
10:22 a.m.: Papers were served on a resident at N3099 State Highway 89.
10:24 a.m.: A 40-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the 200 block of East Milwaukee Avenue for domestic abuse/battery, disorderly conduct, strangulation and intimidating a victim, following a complaint from a woman who went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to speak with an officer about the incident. The man was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
11:03 a.m.: An officer was unable to locate a vehicle that reportedly was parked illegally or disabled in the 400 block of Robert Street.
11:26 a.m.: A 50-year-old Columbus woman was cited at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and South Fourth Street East for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and issued a 15-day correction notice for driving without insurance and nonregistration of vehicle. She further was warned for displaying unauthorized vehicle registration.
12 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice avenues for driving without insurance was issued to a 45-year-old Whitewater woman at the intersection of Whitewater and East Rockwell avenues.
12:50 p.m.: Someone reported seeing a youth going through backyards with a lawnmower in the 300 block of Grove Street. An officer spoke with the youth who said he had borrowed his aunt’s lawnmower with her permission.
1:10 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 1000 block of East Street. The person was fine.
2:24 p.m.: An employee from Stop N Go in the 300 block of Madison Avenue signed a no-consent form for a gas drive-off.
2:29 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
5:05 p.m.: A resident from the 1000 block of East Street went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to speak with an officer about ownership of a dog. The person was advised that this would be a civil issue that should be handled through the court.
6:10 p.m.: A caller reported a tree limb hanging from a tree above the road in the 800 block of Riverside Drive. It broke shortly thereafter and now was in the road. The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged, and they removed the limb and a cable wire. We Energies also was advised.
6:54 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 100 block of Linden Street to Fort Memorial Hospital. The Fort Atkinson Fire Department Rescue Unit was paged to assist.
7:22 p.m.: A 49-year-old Fort Atkinson man from the 200 block of Robert Street was warned for his dog running at large.
7:39 p.m.: A resident from near South Main Street and Highland Avenue reported that an unoccupied, suspicious vehicle had been parked in the area for most of the day. It was parked legally and there were no issues.
8:09 p.m.: A resident from the 300 block of Shirley Street reported finding damage to a fence in the area. A neighbor noted that the fence had blown over in the storm from the previous evening. There was no evidence to suggest that any damage was inflicted intentionally.
8:38 p.m.: A resident from the 500 block of Robert Street reported that his vehicle had been vandalized because there was a white powder on it. An officer determined that the powder probably came from the pine tree under which the vehicle was parked and there was no criminal activity.
9:11 p.m.: A woman from the 600 block of West Sherman Avenue wished to have information about an incident with a neighbor documented.
9:24 p.m.: No action was taken at a traffic stop at the intersection of Robert Street and West Sherman Avenue.
