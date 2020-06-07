Friday, June 5
Officers followed up on two alarms and five 911 calls, and performed two crime-prevention services.
1:44 a.m.: An officer was unable to locate reportedly suspicious individuals in the 900 block of Monroe Street.
3:24 a.m.: Officers were unable to locate two juveniles who reportedly were running around near Whitewater Avenue and South Street.
7:53 a.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 400 block of Converse Street and the individual was fine.
9:47 a.m.: Officers were called to the 400 block of Foster Street for a disturbance between two Fort Atkinson women, ages 35 and 51. Reports for review by the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office for domestic abuse will be prepared. The two women were advised to have no contact with each other. Officers were called back later in their shift, and both women were arrested and charged with domestic abuse/disorderly conduct. They were released after being booked and posting bond.
10:03 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1400 block of Stacy Lane to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:23 a.m.: Someone was ordered to pay restitution to the City of Fort Atkinson when another person reported that they illegally had dumped a TV at the compost site in the 500 block of Bark River Drive. They also were warned for illegal dumping.
10:43 a.m.: A driver reported that his vehicle was struck by a semi while he was parked in the parking lot of Kwik Trip in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue. He said he did not think the semi driver was aware that he had struck his vehicle. An officer spoke with the driver of the semi and an in-house accident report was completed for the driver whose vehicle was struck. No citations were issued.
1:46 p.m.: A woman from the 800 block of Van Buren Street reported that her dog had been poisoned. She had no suspects nor any reason why someone would have wanted to do this.
1:48 p.m.: Someone reported that a garbage truck traveling through the intersection of West Hilltop Trail and Orchard Lane pulled down an electrical wire and left it laying across the road. The truck was gone from the area.
1:50 p.m.: A man from the 500 block of South High Street spoke with an officer about an incident that occurred at his home this past weekend. The officer will follow up.
2:35 p.m.: Someone requested that an officer accompany four oversized loads coming through the city from the 1600 block of Madison Avenue.
3:03 p.m.: An employee from Fort Memorial Hospital reported that they had a case of a possible drug overdose. It was found to have occurred in the county’s jurisdiction and the hospital was asked to refer the incident to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
3:23 p.m.: An officer spoke with a woman who reported being verbally harassed while she was working the drive-thru window at Burger King in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue. The officer will attempt to contact the driver of the vehicle.
3:29 p.m.: Someone went the Fort Atkinson Police Department to apply for a solicitation permit.
5:26 p.m.: A resident from the 1200 block of West Cramer Street wished to have information about an encounter with a neighbor documented.
6:29 p.m.: No citations were issued in a state-reportable accident in the 400 block of North Third Street involving a 55-year-old Juneau woman and a 20-year-old Fort Atkinson man.
6:46 p.m.: Following a complaint, a 17-year-old female was warned in the 600 block of Shah Avenue for dog barking.
7:19 p.m.: An officer stood by in the 800 block of Riverside Drive for traffic control while Charter Communications ran a cable line across the road.
9:46 p.m.: An officer was flagged down in the 300 block of Robert Street by someone who reported a suspicious person in the area. The officer was unable to locate anyone.
10:05 p.m.: A group of people in the municipal parking lot in the 100 block of Mechanic Street were moved along.
10:09 p.m.: A woman from the 600 block of West Blackhawk Drive reported being harassed by another woman from Iowa. After speaking with an officer, the officer determined that she was not being harassed.
11:05 p.m.: An officer was flagged down by bar staff in the first block of South Third Street East who were concerned about an intoxicated woman. The staff called a taxi for the woman to take her home.
11:19 p.m.: Someone reported a disturbance in the parking lot in the 300 block of West Blackhawk Drive. Two individuals were engaged in a verbal argument when officers arrived. The individuals were separated for the night.
