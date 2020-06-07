Saturday, June 6
Officers issued two traffic-related warnings, and followed up on one alarm and two 911 calls.
12:10 a.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a person thought to be intoxicated in the 600 block of West Blackhawk. The person was were fine.
1:07 a.m.: Officers checked a report of a fight in progress at Brock’s River Walk Tavern & Grill in the first block of South Main Street. The individuals involved had left the scene and no one who still was there wished to press any charges.
2:41 a.m.: An officer reset a flower pot that had been tipped over on the sidewalk at the intersection of East Milwaukee Avenue and South Main Street.
3:11 a.m.: An officer checked a suspicious vehicle parked at Haumerson’s Pond in the 500 block of South Fourth Street East and found it was unoccupied.
3:17 a.m.: An officer secured the gate at the compost site in the 500 block of Bark River Drive.
5:24 a.m.: An officer asked a resident in the 400 block of Converse Street to wait a little later in the day to do their rototilling, following a complaint from a neighbor.
6:05 a.m.: An officer spoke with the registered owner of a vehicle parked in the way of the farmers market in the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue. The vehicle was moved.
7:35 a.m.: An officer was asked to check the welfare of a woman near North High and Rogers streets, and she was fine. She lived in the area and was asking neighbors for a telephone charger.
7:44 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a woman from the 900 block of Hillcrest Drive.
8:43 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 300 block of Hillcrest Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital. The Fort Atkinson Fire Department Rescue Unit also was paged for a second patient in need of a lift assist.
9:46 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1600 block of Doris Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:54 a.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a person in the 400 block of Wilcox Street and the individual was fine.
10:13 a.m.: A driver reported striking a dog in the 200 block of South Third Street West, but the owner was unable to be located. There was no damage to the vehicle. The dog owner later was located and advised of the incident.
11:51 a.m.: No citations were issued for a state-reportable motorcycle accident involving a 73-year-old Mukwonago man who suffered a foot injury. Officers, Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service, and Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue responded, but the man denied services.
1:37 p.m.: An officer spoke with a person observed dumping items in a dumpster at Jones Park in the 400 block of South Sixth Street. The person had permission to use the dumpster.
1:49 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a man from the 1100 block of Adrian Boulevard who suffered an injury while working on his vehicle. There was no transport.
2:02 p.m.: An 18-year-old Whitewater male was cited in the 700 block of West Sherman Avenue for failing to secure a seatbelt. He was warned for speeding.
2:04 p.m.: Someone reported that another person was stuck in an elevator in the 200 block of South Water Street East. The Fort Atkinson Fire Department called back to report that no one could confirm the report and asked that an officer check. The officer confirmed that no one was stuck in the elevator.
2:39 p.m.: Someone verbally reported disorderly people driving by the demonstration in Barrie Park in the 200 block of Robert Street. Officers responded to the area.
3:26 p.m.: Someone from the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue wished to have information about a driver with a suspended driver’s license documented.
4:11 p.m.: A resident wished to report information about a hit-and-run accident that occurred about three weeks ago near Janesville Avenue and Park Street. They were advised to file a self-reporting form with the Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicles.
6:07 p.m.: An officer issued a parking ticket to a vehicle parked too closely to a driveway in the 100 block of East Highland Avenue following a complaint.
6:51 p.m.: A resident wished to have information documented about a neighbor from the 1100 block of Laurie Drive burning something earlier in the day.
9:11 p.m.: An officer was unable to confirm a report of debris in the road in the 300 block of Robert Street.
10:41 p.m.: A resident from the 400 block of Roosevelt Street complained about noise in the area. An officer found a couple of individuals shooting some hoops, but they were not overly loud.
10:55 p.m.: Officers were asked to check on a suspicious motorcycle in the 400 block of Janesville Avenue. Officers found a driver who was slightly intoxicated. He was given a ride to his hotel and would retrieve his motorcycle the following morning.
11:06 p.m.: Officers were unable to locate any groups of youths near Stacy Lane and Radloff Street.
