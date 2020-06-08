Sunday, June 7
Officers issued one traffic-related warning, followed up on three 911 calls and handled one confidential incident related to drugs.
12:09 a.m.: An officer checked on a noise complaint in the 800 block of Florence Street.
12:31 a.m.: An officer on patrol came across individuals sleeping on the ground in the first block of South Water Street East and made suggestions for places they could go that would be more appropriate.
2:10 a.m.: An officer on patrol stopped to speak with two individuals who appeared to be arguing in the first block of South Third Street East. They were upset with each other, but assured the officer they would be fine.
3:17 a.m.: An officer on patrol checked on a man at the intersection of South Main Street and South Third Street West who appeared to be lost. The person was waiting for a ride and was fine.
4:49 a.m.: Two calls were received about a man singing loudly while walking in the 900 block of Whitewater Avenue. He had not been aware that he was being that loud and agreed to sing more softly.
10:12 a.m.: An officer found a vehicle in the 500 block of Washington Street with a set of keys hanging from a lock on the car. The officer attempted to contact the owner to let them know where their keys were.
11:11 a.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a complaint of someone from the first block of Lucile Street violating a harassment complaint.
12:19 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a man in the 300 block of Zida Street and he was fine.
12:29 p.m.: A 32-year-old homeless woman was arrested for retail theft from Festival Foods in the 300 block of Washington Street. After being booked and cited, she was released.
12:57 p.m.: Information about something in the 800 block of McCoy Park Road was documented.
3:36 p.m.: A resident from the 800 block of West Sherman Avenue wished to have information about a harassment incident documented.
4:21 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a motorcyclist and car driver who reportedly were speeding in the 200 block of Adams Street.
4:29 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate any motorists who reportedly had been traveling the wrong way down a one-way street earlier in the day near South High Street and South Fourth Street East. Officers were busy on other calls and nothing was found when an officer checked later in the day.
4:35 p.m.: An officer rescued a man threatening to jump off the pedestrian bridge in the 100 block of the North Glacial River Trail. He was transported to the Fort Atkinson Police Department, and Jefferson County Human Services responded to put a safety plan in place for the man.
4:52 p.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 400 block of West Cramer Street.
5:09 p.m.: A request for extra patrol in the 1400 block of Lakeview Drive for speeding motorists was placed on the briefing board.
5:15 p.m.: A woman from the 600 block of Washington Street requested information on how to get her adult children out of her home. She was provided information on the eviction process.
5:24 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged to the 400 block of Robert Street for an odor of natural gas in the area.
5:50 p.m.: An officer and a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a report of a disturbance in the 600 block of Washington Street, but there were no issues.
5:54 p.m.: A 42-year-old woman from the first block of East Sherman Avenue was cited for disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property following an incident at the home.
6:26 p.m.: Someone reported suspicious vehicles in the 300 block of Jefferson Street. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was called for assistance and a deputy spoke with the complainant.
7:07 p.m.: Someone from the 300 block of Shirley Street wished to have information about a child custody issue documented.
10:37 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a vehicle that reportedly had been driven all over the road in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue.
10:50 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a woman from the 100 block of West Blackhawk Drive.
