Monday, June 8
Officers issued three traffic-related warnings, followed up on one alarm and three 911 calls, and handled three confidential incidents.
12:58 a.m.: An officer on patrol checked on a male at Barrie Park in the 200 block of Robert Street who was in the park after park hours. He was moved along.
2:32 a.m.: Someone in the 500 block of Whitewater Avenue was warned for noise following a complaint about loud music and stomping feet.
5:26 a.m.: Someone from the 900 block of South Main Street wished to have information documented.
5:32 a.m.: A landlord asked that an officer stand by in the 300 block of Adams Street while he delivered eviction papers. The papers were delivered with no incident.
7:32 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the first block of North Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:40 a.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department requested assistance from the Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue unit for a non-emergent call in the 300 block of Wilson Avenue.
8:18 a.m.: An officer stopped a vehicle at the Main Street bridge for no license plates. The vehicle owner just had received the plates and will get them on.
8:54 a.m.: A resident from the 1200 block of Sioux Trail wished to have information about something documented.
11:36 a.m.: An employee from Fort Memorial Hospital accidentally struck a panic alarm button in the blood draw room, but everything was fine.
3:15 p.m.: A driver complained about a lack of signage near North High Street and County Highway K where a crew was painting road stripes. An officer spoke with the crew who agreed to mark the area better.
3:22 p.m.: A resident from the 300 block of West Milwaukee Avenue provided documentation that their identity had been stolen.
4:32 p.m.: A 21-year-old Janesville man was cited at the intersection of Ralph and Clarence streets for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license, fourth offense, and warned for driving without insurance. A person with a valid driver’s license was called to drive the vehicle.
4:48 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 600 block of Jefferson Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
5:11 p.m.: No citations were issued when a 75-year-old Fort Atkinson woman struck a row of mailboxes with her vehicle at the intersection of West Cramer and Monroe streets. An in-house, non-reportable accident form was completed.
6:03 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service, Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue Department and the Jefferson County Medical Examiner were called to the 800 block of Van Buren Street for a 69-year-old man.
6:13 p.m.: A woman from the 1000 block of East Street reported that packages were stolen from her home. She called back shortly afterward to report that the packages had been located.
7:38 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Water Department was advised of a leaky valve in the 100 block of East Hilltop Trail.
10:35 p.m.: A request for extra patrol in the 400 block of Grove Street was placed on the briefing board after a woman reported that someone had put cottage cheese on her vehicle. There did not appear to be any damage to the vehicle.
