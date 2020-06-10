Tuesday, June 9
Officers followed up on three 911 calls, performed two crime-prevention services, prepared five nuisance abatement complaint letters and participated in one community policing event.
12:18 a.m.: An officer on patrol checked on two individuals in Jones Park in the 400 block of South Sixth Street after hours and moved them along.
2:59 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident from the 200 block of East Cramer Street.
3 a.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged to the 1300 block of Riverside Drive for a carbon monoxide detector that had been activated.
8 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 200 block of East Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:11 a.m.: No citations were issued for a two-vehicle, state-reportable accident with no injuries in the 100 block of South Main Street involving a 37-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man, both of Fort Atkinson.
10 a.m.: No citations were issued when a 76-year-old woman reported that a 72-year-old man, both of Fort Atkinson, backed his vehicle into her vehicle in the Walgreen’s parking lot in the 300 block of North Main Street, resulting in a state-reportable accident with no injuries.
10:20 a.m.: A woman pulled over to the side of the road in the 1300 block of North High Street with her daughter who was not feeling well. She requested assistance and officers, and Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service arrived. Ryan Brothers was cleared with no transport. The mother took her daughter to the hospital and an officer later transported the daughter to a medical facility in Fond du Lac.
12:22 a.m.: A resident from the 600 block of South Main Street reported that their house had been pelted with eggs during the night. There was no damage and the information was documented.
1:51 p.m.: Information about a theft from a residence in the 1100 block of West Sherman Avenue was documented and an officer was assigned to investigate.
3:19 p.m.: An officer helped a driver remove their vehicle from the intersection of South Main Street and Whitewater Avenue when their vehicle became disabled.
5:11 p.m.: A resident from the 800 block of East Street reported a downed wire. An officer blocked the area with cones and We Energies was notified.
7:19 p.m.: A Jefferson County District Attorney’s Review will be prepared for a domestic disturbance in the 200 block of South Main Street.
10:42 p.m.: A fallen tree branch was removed from near Janesville Avenue and South Third Street West.
11:57 p.m.: Officers removed tree branches from the intersection of Riverside and Sinnissippi drives.
11:30 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 500 block of Hillcrest Drive and they were fine.
