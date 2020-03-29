Friday, March 27
Officers issued one traffic-related warning, followed up on two 911 calls and performed two crime-prevention services.
1:45 a.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department and an officer were paged to a possible stove fire in the 200 block of Clarence Street, but it was put out prior to their arrival.
10:35 a.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of theft and forgery of checks from a resident in the first block of South Sixth Street.
10:54 a.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 1500 block of Raveen Street and they were fine.
1:14 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a person in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue and they were fine.
1:14 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 700 block of North High Street and they were fine.
2:36 p.m.: No citations were issued in a state-reportable accident involving a 63-year-old Fort Atkinson woman and a 31-year-old Whitewater woman that occurred in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue.
4:38 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a complaint from someone in the 300 block of Jefferson Street that they had received harassing/threatening messages.
8:35 p.m.: A woman from the 300 block of Monroe Street requested help from an officer in unlocking her keys from her car when she remembered she had a key in her house. She then canceled the call.
9:09 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged to a smoke alarm in the 1400 block of Janesville Avenue.
