Saturday, March 28
Officers followed up on one alarm and one 911 call, and performed six crime-prevention services.
2:03 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 200 block of East Cramer Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:21 a.m.: A 39-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of Harrison and North Main streets for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license. She was warned for improper display of vehicle registration.
11:23 a.m.: An officer checked on a reportedly disabled vehicle at the intersection of McMillen and North High streets. The vehicle was not a hazard and the driver had help on the way.
11:25 a.m.: Following a complaint, a 43-year-old Fort Atkinson man was advised he was not welcome at a residence in the 500 block of Whitewater Avenue.
1:06 p.m.: Officers checked on a 43-year-old intoxicated man in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue. Brown Cab drove him to a hotel. Officers contacted him later in the day and transported him to Fort Memorial Hospital for medical clearance before he was taken to Tellurian in Madison for detox.
1:31 p.m.: A 46-year-old man was cited in the 700 block of Zaffke Street for animal-control violation after his dog bit a pedestrian walking by. Quarantine paperwork was completed.
3:16 p.m.: A 66-year-old Dousman woman, who was intoxicated, was taken into custody in the 500 block of Jackson Street for resisting arrest and detox services. She was taken to Fort Memorial Hospital where she was medically cleared before being transported for detox at Tellurian in Madison by a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy.
3:19 p.m.: A report of people dressed as dinosaurs and parading around Jones Park was determined to be unfounded when an officer was unable to locate anyone looking like that. Other people who had been in the park for 45 minutes also did not see anyone dressed like a dinosaur.
5:34 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a man who had been sitting for quite some time at Kwik Trip in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue. The man told the officer that he was not feeling well, but did not wish to have an ambulance called for him, and no family members could be reached. An officer gave him a ride to his residence.
6:39 p.m.: Citations are pending for a state-reportable accident involving a 63-year-old Fort Atkinson woman and a 35-year-old Whitewater man at the intersection of Mechanic Street and West Sherman Avenue. The woman’s vehicle was removed by Klement Towing.
7:57 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 200 block of South Water Street West to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:10 p.m.: An officer spoke with a resident from the 300 block of Martin Street about a child custody issue.
