Monday, March 30
Officers issued one traffic-related warning and handled one confidential incident related to drug information.
1:41 a.m.: A 27-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and Industrial Drive for unnecessary acceleration and warned for speeding.
10:22 a.m.: A man who was panhandling for money at Festival Foods in the 300 block of Washington Street was moved along.
11:16 a.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report from someone who reported being yelled at by two other individuals after they almost struck him or her with their vehicle.
11:40 a.m.: An officer was unable to locate a motorist who reportedly drove around barricades at Rock River Park in the 1300 block of Lillian Street to gain access to the park.
12 p.m.: Someone went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to have information documented about someone coming after tenants for not paying rent.
1:41 p.m.: A driver and their vehicle in the parking lot in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue was moved along.
2:38 p.m.: A resident dropped off old ammunition at the Fort Atkinson Police Department for proper disposal.
2:44 p.m.: Information about a juvenile who ran away from home was documented.
5:35 p.m.: Someone reported seeing another person dumping garbage illegally in the 500 block of Bark River Drive.
6:03 p.m.: A resident from the 100 block of Edward Street wished to have information about a scam e-mail documented.
6:57 p.m.: Information about a juvenile who ran away from home was documented.
7:01 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident from the 900 block of South Main Street.
7:23 p.m.: A request for extra patrol near Rock River and Bark River roads was placed on the briefing board.
9:01 p.m.: A resident from the 100 block of Spry Avenue wished to have information about noise documented.
11:39 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 500 block of Grant Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:52 p.m.: An officer spoke with a resident from the 100 block of Spry Avenue following a complaint about loud music from a downstairs neighbor. The music was turned off.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.