Tuesday, March 31
1:54 a.m.: Officers were unable to locate any individuals in the 500 block of West Blackhawk Drive who reportedly were knocking on doors, ringing doorbells and running away.
1:55 a.m.: Officers were unable to locate any individuals in the 1200 block of West Blackhawk Drive after receiving multiple calls of individuals reportedly knocking on doors, ringing doorbells and running away.
2:32 a.m.: Officers were unable to locate any individuals in the 800 block of Zafke Street who reportedly were knocking on doors, ringing doorbells and running away.
6:34 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 500 block of Memorial Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:39 a.m.: A resident from the 600 block of Short Street reported that lawn ornaments had been moved from his yard into a neighbor’s yard by someone during the night. Nothing appeared to be missing or broken.
9:14 a.m.: An officer spoke with a resident in the 1500 block of Raveen Street about landlord/tenant issues.
11:52 a.m.: A request for extra patrol in the 1100 block of Caswell Street for a suspicious vehicle in the area was placed on the briefing board.
2:03 p.m.: An officer spoke with a resident in the 200 block of East Milwaukee Avenue about landlord/tenant issues.
4:54 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the intersection of West Rockwell Avenue and South Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
6:23 p.m.: Someone from the 600 block of Grant Street wished to have information about a fraud incident documented.
8:30 p.m.: A resident from the 400 block of Highland Avenue reported damage to their mailbox that appeared to be the result of a hit-and-run accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.