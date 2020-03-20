Thursday, March 19
Officers issued one traffic-related warning, followed up on three 911 calls, performed four crime-prevention services, prepared one nuisance abatement complaint letter and handled one confidential incident at a school.
1:03 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 700 block of Florence Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
4:53 a.m.: A resident from South Street spoke with an officer about a possible fraud incident.
5:56 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:31 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 800 block of Banker Road to Fort Memorial Hospital. Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue assisted.
12:55 p.m.: An officer checked on a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of Lorman Street and found someone doing repairs at the building. Other people conducting business from the back of the building also were contacted.
1:29 p.m.: Information about a minor accident in the 400 block of Wilcox Street was documented.
3:31 p.m.: Officers were unable to locate a suspicious driver involved in a driving complaint in the 100 block of South Water Street East.
4:06 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 20-year-old Fort Atkinson man at the intersection of Merchants and East Milwaukee avenues for driving without insurance. He was warned for obstructing traffic.
4:53 p.m.: A 20-year-old Lake Mills woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of West Rockwell and Janesville avenues. She was warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.
7:05 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a man from the area of Monroe Street and Chippewa Court.
8:56 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue to Mercy Hospital in Janesville.
9:44 p.m.: Someone from the 200 block of South Main Street wished to have information documented.
11:56 p.m.: A request for an ambulance for a woman having trouble breathing in the 200 block of South Water Street East was canceled by a health care nurse at the residence. The woman did not need medical attention.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.