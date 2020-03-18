Tuesday, March 17
Officers issued three traffic-related warnings, followed up on two alarms and four 911 calls and three crime-prevention services.
5:26 a.m.: An officer located a man who reportedly was knocking on doors in the 300 block of Armenia Street looking for a ride. He was warned to stop.
9:16 a.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a man in the 200 block of South Water Street East and he was fine.
9:28 a.m.: An officer helped a driver near Madison and Reena avenues push their disabled vehicle out of the way of traffic.
10:20 a.m.: Someone requested a voucher from the Fort Atkinson Police Department.
1:08 a.m.: An officer spoke with someone at the Fort Atkinson Police Department about a child custody situation.
2:10 p.m.: A resident from the 300 block of West Milwaukee Avenue reported an injured seagull in their back yard. When an officer arrived, the bird walked and swam away.
2:41 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report from a man in the 800 block of East Street after he complained that his neighbor’s dogs charged him and his dog while they were walking.
3:41 p.m.: A request for extra patrol in the 1600 block of Doris Drive was placed on the briefing board.
4:16 p.m.: Someone reported seeing a woman driving a vehicle that had been weaving in the 300 block of South Main Street. She parked and observed resting her head on the steering wheel. An officer was unable to locate the vehicle and the registered owner did not live in town.
4:18 p.m.: A customer who failed to pay for a gas purchase from Southside Shell in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue returned to the store to pay for the fuel before an officer arrived.
4:47 p.m.: A boater on the Rock River in the 200 block of South Water Street East reported that his boat motor no longer was working. An officer responded, but the motor would not start. Another boater came along and towed the boater back to the boat launch.
5:02 p.m.: A male patient from the Fort Memorial Hospital emergency room walked away without being released and was in the parking lot. Officers assisted with getting the man returned to the ER.
6:14 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a complaint about vandalism to a vehicle in the 400 block of Monroe Street.
6:48 p.m.: A resident from the 1600 block of Commonwealth Drive reported a fraud complaint.
8:20 p.m.: Two individuals spoke with an officer about receiving a Salvation Army voucher, but they were turned down.
8:25 p.m.: A 67-year-old homeless man, locked in the bathroom at Stop N Go in the 300 block of Madison Avenue, was removed from the premises and warned about trespassing. He was advised that he no longer was welcome on the property.
9:06 p.m.: A 22-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the Main Street bridge for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license. A 22-year-old female passenger and vehicle owner, also from Fort Atkinson, was issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance and defective brake light.
10:18 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 300 block of Hillcrest Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:08 p.m.: A man from the 800 block of Banker Road requested that someone be removed from their apartment. The person was gone when an officer arrived and the tenant was advised that it was a civil issue.
11:59 p.m.: A 29-year-old intoxicated Fort Atkinson man was removed from an apartment in the first block of Lucille Street at the request of the tenant. The man was wanted on several warrants and he was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
