Tuesday, March 24
Officers followed up on one alarm and three 911 calls, and performed three crime-prevention services.
5:43 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 300 block of West Sherman Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:18 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice for brake lights not working was issued to a 30-year-old Palmyra woman at the intersection of South Main Street and South Fourth Street East.
5:05 p.m.: Damage to a terrace tree in the 500 block of Lexington Boulevard was documented. It looked like a hit-and-run incident, but no additional information was available.
6:22 p.m.: Officers were unable to locate two reportedly suspicious men behind a building in the 700 block of Oak Street.
7 p.m.: Following a complaint, a 45-year-old Fort Atkinson man was warned for violating the burning ordinance in the 1500 block of Jamesway.
11:54 p.m.: Officers were unable to locate a motorist reportedly driving back and forth very slowly near Clarence Street and East Sherman Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.