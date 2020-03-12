Wednesday, March 11
Officers followed up on four 911 calls, administered one preliminary breath test, participated in three community policing events, performed one crime-prevention service and handled one confidential incident involving a youth.
12:38 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 900 block of Caswell Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:39 a.m.: A resident from the 900 block of South Main Street reported that an individual who did not belong in the building was there. An officer located the unknown person who was there speaking with another tenant who was a friend. The unknown individual was getting ready to walk home.
8:27 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1100 block of Caswell Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:02 a.m.: A resident from the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue reported that someone had stolen their sneakers. The shoes were found and returned to the owner.
10:08 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1400 block of Stacy Lane to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:11 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a man from the 600 block of Roosevelt Street.
10:31 a.m.: A non-reportable accident form was completed for a sign damaged at the intersection of North High and North Third streets.
10:32 a.m.: A no-consent form was signed following a reported theft of a job trailer and tool from the 1400 block of North High Street.
10:35 a.m.: An officer spoke with someone at Fort Atkinson Middle School about a complaint related to disorderly conduct involving social media.
11:28 a.m.: A nuisance abatement complaint letter was prepared for a property in the 300 block of West Milwaukee Avenue.
11:29 a.m.: A nuisance abatement complaint letter was prepared for a property in the 300 block of West Milwaukee Avenue.
12 p.m.: A nuisance abatement complaint letter was prepared for a property in the 300 block of West Milwaukee Avenue.
12:05 p.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 300 block of Foster Street.
12:37 p.m.: A 42-year-old Edgerton man was cited for speeding and operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue.
12:48 p.m.: A 48-year-old Madison man was cited for speeding at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and Converse Street.
2:20 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 600 block of Cherokee Lane to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:38 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:44 p.m.: A driver was provided a self-reporting accident information form and a non-reportable accident form for an incident in the 100 block of Spry Avenue.
4:27 p.m.: A request for extra patrol in the 200 block of Highland Avenue was placed on the briefing board.
4:55 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1100 block of Harriette Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:41 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1400 block of Endl Boulevard to Fort Memorial Hospital. The Fort Atkinson Fire Department Rescue Unit also was paged to provide assistance.
8:38 p.m.: A resident from the 300 block of Rogers Street wished to have information about an incident documented.
8:42 p.m.: An officer spoke with a resident from the 1600 block of Madison Avenue about another person who was causing a disturbance. The person went to their room for the night and the resident was advised to call if there were further issues.
9:28 p.m.: An officer assisted Fort Memorial Hospital staff with a troublesome patient there.
9:41 p.m.: An officer assisted a resident with an unruly teenager in the 500 block of Hillcrest Drive.
